Thursday, March 5, 2020
“Supreme Court has failed India’s minorities”: Foreign-funded ‘activist’ Harsh Mander’s another video indulging in fear-mongering goes viral

OpIndia Staff
'Activist' Harsh Mander says Supreme Court has failed minorities of India
Yet another video of foreign-funded controversial ‘activist’ Harsh Mander has emerged where he is again indulging in fear-mongering and accusing the Supreme Court of ‘failing Indian minorities’.

At around 2 minutes in this video on scare-mongering about CAA, NPR and NRC, Mander can be heard saying that the issue of CAA cannot be resolved in the Parliament. He says that second place such issues could be resolved are in courts. “I would like to say it again very clearly that the working of the Supreme Court in recent years and it is important that for a majority in a democracy should not turn majoritarian. The Supreme Court has a very critical role in a judiciary. I think they have failed India’s minorities in recent months and years over and over again in their Ayodhya judgement, in how they responded to Kashmir and how they responded to petitions of students being beaten up in Aligarh and Jamia,” he says.

Perhaps Mander believes that even Supreme Court will call out the lies of CAA detractors, he then says that he does not this “issue” will be decided by the Supreme Court either. Again inciting people to take to streets, Mander says, “The third place I think it is going to get resolved is on the streets. The battle is being fought and it is being fought in ways that are inspiring for all of us.”

Read: ‘Fact-finding’ report by Harsh Mander on the AMU violence during anti-CAA riots on 15th Dec falls flat: Here is how

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his civil disobedience movement against the British rule in a democracy, Mander says that similar to the breaking of Salt Law for which Gandhi was jailed, people should also demand to go to detention camps should any of the illegal immigrants are sent there. Furthering fear-mongering, he says that the implementation of NRC will have different consequences for Muslims and non-Muslims.

Mander further calls upon people to boycott census “as long as it continues to be tainted with NPR”.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against Mander seeking contempt of court proceedings against him for his ‘justice on streets’ speech which went viral on social media. In the video shot at Jamia Millia Islamia gate no. 7 in Delhi, Mander can be heard provoking the mob to take to streets, and say how there is no faith in Supreme Court anymore.

