Earlier in the day, armed terrorists and suicide bombers attacked a Gurudwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving 27 dead and at least 15 injured. According to the latest reports, the Islamic State (ISIS) has now claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Sources said that while one suicide bomber detonated himself at the entrance, three ISIS terrorists stormed the shrine in the Shorbazar area Wednesday morning (25 March). Around 150 people were worshipping in the Gurudwara at the time of the attack.

The Afghan security forces rescued around 80 worshippers from the Gurudwara and killed all three terrorists in a day-long gun-battle after which NATO soldiers helped with the clearance operation.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

India strongly condemned the terror attack. In an official statement, the government said, “India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan.”

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers.

“We commend the brave Afghan security forces for their valourous response to the attack and their exemplary courage and dedication to protecting the Afghan people and secure the country. India stands in solidarity with the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country.”

The Shor Bazar area of Kabul was once home to several gurdwaras but they were destroyed during the fighting in the 1980s. Kabul is still home to several thousand Hindus and Sikhs, who because of being the minority community in Afghanistan, have been facing severe discrimination. This has forced many Hindus and Sikhs living in the area to migrate to other countries.

Last year too, ISIS had claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing occurred in August 2019 at a wedding hall in western Kabul, killing at least 63 people and injuring 182 people.