Tahir Hussain is innocent: Radical Islamist outfit Jamat-e-Islami backs murder accused AAP leader, alleges he is being ‘framed’

The radical Islamist outfit Jamat-E-Islami has come out to back AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma in the recent wave of violence in the National Capital.

The Muslim body has said that Tahir Hussain is “innocent’ and that he has been “framed”. They argued that since the AAP councillor “himself surrendered”, he is guilt-free. They furthered that Tahir Hussain had not instigated violence, instead, he was only defending himself, which is indeed his constitutional right, maintained that banned Jammu and Kashmir outfit.

#Breaking | Jamat-E-Islami backs Tahir Hussain & alleges that he is being ‘framed’. ‘Tahir is innocent & he himself surrendered,’ claims Jamat-E-Islami. Mohit Bhatt with details. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/hku0NztrKD — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 7, 2020

For the uninitiated, on February 28, the Government of India banned Jamaat-e-Islami following the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama and sealed its offices in the valley. Jamaat-e-Islami is suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to reports, in March last year, 350 leaders of the organization had been detained by the government, 70-Srinagar based bank accounts were seized, and assets worth Rs 52 crore were confiscated. The action was initiated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The government crackdown had also affected the separatist organization’s 400 schools, 350 mosques and 1000 seminaries across Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the murder accused AAP leader, Tahir Hussain, who was absconding after being charged for the brutal murder of the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday and sent to 7-day judicial custody on Friday. At least 4 criminal cases are filed against the expelled AAP councillor.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has been under scanner.

It may be noted that Tahir Hussain’s surrender plea was rejected because he had approached the wrong court for the same. He should have approached Karkardooma Court as per jurisdiction rules, but he approached that Rouse Avenue Court.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain rose to fame after a video of his house from where Muslim mob indiscriminately hurled bricks and Molotovs went viral. Several other videos and eyewitnesses account corroborated that Hussain’s bungalow was used by a riotous mob to unleash their carnage during the recent spate of violence in North East Delhi.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma was dragged by a murderous mob housed inside Tahir’s bungalow. Sharma’s badly battered body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand bagh. Tahir Hussain is considered as a prime suspect in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.