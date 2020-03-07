The SIT investigating the Delhi-riots have been grilling suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain who has been arrested in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi. During the investigation, the Delhi police laid bare many shocking details.

It has been revealed that the murder accused AAP leader, Tahir Hussain had made more than 150 phone calls from both of his cell phones on February 24, the day Delhi anti-Hindu riots were instituted by the violent Islamists in the national capital.

It was on this day, the ferocious Muslim mob in Chand Bagh pelted stones and hurled petrol bombs in the locality at the behest of Tahir Hussain. His house was used to execute this well-coordinated and planned attack against the Hindu community. IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and three others were brutally dragged inside AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s building by a ferocious Muslim mob and later, his body was found abandoned in a garbage ditch in Chand Bagh.

The police are now searching for Tahir Hussain’s mobile phones which were used to make these phone calls. It is being believed that the AAP leader had made calls to various people on the day of the riots, February 24th. But out of those, there were around 19 people to whom, Tahir Hussain made a maximum number of calls. Now, these 19 people have also come under SIT’s scanner. Reportedly, those 19 people might be soon included in the inquiry.

According to sources, Tahir Hussain’s mobile phones were operative until February 24 midnight, after which both of his cell phones were found to be continuously switched off.

The police officers believe that the video and audio from the mobile will prove to be important evidence for the police.

The Delhi police had said that the call data records of the murder accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain revealed that he was in riot-hit Mustafabad area from February 24-27, during which severe violence was unleashed against Hindus by Muslim mobs with alleged direct support from AAP corporator.

The Delhi Crime Branch on Friday revealed that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was later hiding in Zakir Nagar area, which comes under Okhla Constituency of Amanatulla Khan.

Reportedly, Hussain went into hiding in the Zakir Nagar area for two days after he escaped from the riot-hit Mustafabad area on February 27. During his stay in Zakir Nagar, the suspended AAP councillor was using his alternative cell number.

Investigations have also revealed that Tahir was using his SUV car during the incident. This car is in his name. He had used the same car during the Delhi Assembly election campaign.

A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, to 7-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

On Thursday, the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who was absconding after being charged for the brutal murder of the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Hussain had gone to Rouse Avenue court to surrender. However, the court dismissed his surrender plea and after that, he was arrested by police. The court had rejected his plea saying it was not within its jurisdiction.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Many videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.