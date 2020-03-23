Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’
Editor's picksNews Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

While it cannot be independently verified whether pastor Phala indeed try to 'cure coronavirus' through Dettol, he did made the congregants drink disinfectants in the past.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
South African pastor Rufus Phala allegedly made his congregants drink Dettol to protect them from coronavirus
Representative Image(Source: The Citizen)
1109

According to a report published in Kenya Today, a South African pastor Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church in Makgodu, Limpopomade his loyal followers to allegedly drink a household disinfectant- Dettol, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus while discharging his duty during a church service. The article said that about 59 people were reported dead while 4 remained in critical condition following the consumption of Dettol.

Though the pastor had a persuasive history of administering his followers with disinfectants such as Jik and Dettol in the past, it cannot be independently verified if the pastor had recently made his congregants consume Dettol to fight the coronavirus. The report of 59 deaths in South Africa because of the consumption of Dettol has not been reported by more credible news outlets. It was published by the Kenyan Report but shortly afterwards taken down. In addition, the feature image of the report published in Kenya Today is old, further raising doubts over the authenticity of the claims made in the report.

Quoting the police investigating the incident, the Kenya Today report said that the pastor persuaded the followers to believe that they could ward off the threat of the novel coronavirus by the disinfectant that had to be administered orally. For those who had already contracted the deadly contagion, the pastor coaxed them into believing that the decontaminant has healing properties that could cure them of the novel covid-19.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While it cannot be independently verified whether pastor Phala indeed try to ‘cure coronavirus’ through Dettol, he did made the congregants drink disinfectants in the past. In 2018, Phala made his followers drink another detergent- Jik, claiming it was Jesus’ blood. The deluded pastor reportedly asserted that he had mysterious power of turning Jik into Jesus’ blood after pronouncing a powerful declaration. Phala attempted to legitimise his methods by citing a story in the Bible where Jesus gives his congregants wine to drink, telling them that it is his blood.

In 2016, pastor Phala had made his followers drink liquid Dettol, claiming them it had secret healing qualities and it will cure them of their ailments. The prophet had then admitted that he knew Dettol was harmful for human consumption but contended that he was struck by an epiphany to advise its oral consumption. He also claimed that he consumed the antiseptic liquid first before giving it to his followers and that many of his ill loyalists called him up to inform him that they had indeed healed after gulping down the disinfectant.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskenya pastor dettol, kenya pastor phala

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com