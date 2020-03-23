The country observed a ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday after Prime Minister Modi gave a call for Indians to observe the same to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Young and old, rich and poor, people from all sections of society came out on to their balcony and verandahs to clap and ring bells and blow the conches in appreciation for those at the frontline battling the pandemic. However, that did not go down well with some as they riled against the people as the nation came together as one.

While people were showing their appreciation for those battling the pandemic, Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Mani Shankar Aiyar, came out of her house to scream slogans demanding the rollback of CAA, NRC and NPR. In a Facebook live video, she could be heard saying, “No CAA, No NRC, No NRC, No CAA.” She also raised slogans such as “CAA waapas lo, NPR waapas lo (Take back CAA, take back NPR)”. Slogans of “Long live Mahatma Gandhi,” “Long Live the Revolution,” and “Long Live Jawaharlal Nehru” were also raised.

Posted by Suranya Aiyar on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Suranya Aiyar also yelled, “Clap for the Revolution,” although we are unsure who it was directed at. She yelled, “Long live the freedom struggle, long live Hindu-Muslim unity.” “Long live the truth, Long live humanity, Long live justice,” she said. Then, out of nowhere, with a smile on her face, she tells her audience, “The bells are ringing for me… Beat the utensils but hail my constitution. Suranya Aiyar was walking around her lawn presumably while she raised these slogans at 5 pm on Sunday.

On a similar note, when the nation demonstrated their appreciation towards those providing people with healthcare in times of this major crisis, residents of Jamia Nagar’s Abul Fazal colony raised ‘Azaadi’ slogans instead. Then, there were Islamists who attacked former cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting the Prime Minister’s initiative. Suranya Aiyar’s conduct and that of certain other people demonstrates that some people would not abandon their partisan political interests even in the face of an apocalypse.