Jamia Nagar residents in Delhi’s Abul Fazal enclave chanted ‘Azaadi’ slogans at 5 PM during the Janta Curfew. At 5 PM when Indians came out in their balconies after staying 10 hours indoors to follow the voluntary curfew called by PM Modi in a bid to contain spread of coronavirus, these residents of Okhla in New Delhi chanted the ‘Azaadi’ slogans.

The 5 PM call to clap was to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers and all those who are putting their lives on risk on the front line as we try to fight the pandemic. However, the residents of Okhla chose to chant ‘Azaadi’ slogans instead to politicise the gesture which was only supposed to thank those who are there sticking their necks out for us.

The anti-CAA protestors have been chanting ‘Azaadi’ chants which once reverberated through Kashmir as the separatists and terrorists supported by Pakistan raped and killed Kashmiri Hindus and forced them out of their homes.

In October 2019, thousands of Pakistanis had announced that they would infiltrate India by crossing the LOC and ‘liberate Kashmir’. While doing so, the Pakistanis were also chanting ‘Azaadi’ slogans as they marched towards the LOC.