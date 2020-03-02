Monday, March 2, 2020
Home Media Founding Editor of The Wire attends convention to fight 'truthophobia' organized by Indian Catholics Press Association
MediaNews ReportsPolitics

Founding Editor of The Wire attends convention to fight ‘truthophobia’ organized by Indian Catholics Press Association

The ICPA resolved to fight 'truthophobia' at the convention attended by one of the most prolific manufacturers of fake news in the country.

OpIndia Staff
The Wire Founding-Editor MK Venu has an insightful conversation about Delhi elections with a former CM and Congress leader: Here is the problem with that
The Wire founding-editor MK Venu
Engagements329

Founding Editor of The Wire, MK Venu, attended the 25th National Convention of Christian Journalists organized by the Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) held at Don Bosco Centre, Okhla, Delhi on Saturday. The ICPA resolved to fight ‘truthophobia’ at the convention attended by one of the most prolific manufacturers of fake news in the country. Mr. Ignatius Gonsalves, the President of the ICPA, claimed that no one wants to hear or speak the truth in the country.

The Notice by the ICPA

“Everyone is afraid of the truth because it demands action, and action involves pain,” Gonsalves said, addressing the gathering of journalists from around the country. Quoting St. John Henry Newman, he said, “In our context of fake news factories making for an interesting career choice, where the truth is presented to be truer than the truth itself, our role as Christian journalists is to be the light in the midst of all the encircling gloom”.

- Ad - - article resumes -

A copy of the Indian Constitution was presented to all the dignitaries of the inaugural function at the very beginning of the convention. “We present the copy of the Indian Constitution, instead of the customary flowers and shawls, to remind ourselves that it is the soul of India and we as journalists, need to protect it from every onslaught,” the Secretary of the ICPA and the Chief Editor of the Indian Currents, Father Suresh Mathew, said.

Addressing the participants, Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi, bemoaned the ‘sorry state’ of media in India. “Most of the news channels have become cheerleaders of the ruling party and they have given up the pretense of being the custodian of truth. India has dropped to 140 out of 180 countries in World Press Freedom index. The recent physical assault on the journalists in the ongoing protest in northeast Delhi does not augur well for the media in the country”, he said.

Cuoto is the same Archbishop who had issued a letter to the Catholics in India in May 2018 interfering in the Indian elections. The letter, which was read in all the parishes under the Delhi Archdiocese, called for Indians Catholics to start a campaign of fasting and prayers for the general elections in 2019. He had later defended his action of communalizing the Lok Sabha Elections.

The convention concluded with the resolution to request the Government to invite Pope Francis to India, on the occasion of the Canonization of Bl. Devasahayam, the first Indian layman to be canonized by the Church. Meanwhile, Pope Francis announced on Sunday that a cold he is suffering from has forced him to skip a Lenten spiritual retreat with senior Vatican officials near Rome for the first time in his papacy. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, speculations are rife that the Pope has fallen prey to the deadly virus, however, the Vatican dismissed any link to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

It is unclear how the Catholic Church intends to fight ‘truthophobia’ when they have one of the biggest peddlers of fake news and propaganda, MK Venu, by their side. Perhaps, as is clear from Cuoto’s remarks, the larger objective is to oppose the Hindutva-centric government at the Center and not any higher ideal. In that, they have found a proper ally in The Wire which is known to manufacture fake news in order to undermine the government.

In the past, The Wire has spread malicious lies about Union Minister Piyush Goyal involving business with The Piramal Group. The latter had also warned of defamatory action against the website. OpIndia had busted this report earlier and substantiated the different irregularities in the report itself. In another article penned by one Rohini Singh, she alleges involvement on Goyal’s part in the defaulting of a company named ‘Shridi Industries Limited’. The story had several gaping holes and was soon fact-checked by us.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani infamous for her hitjob on Sri Ravishankar once claimed that BJP MP and Minister Babul Supriyo had threatened to ‘Skin Muslims alive’. As usual, she did not feel the need to substantiate such outrageous claims. The reality, however, was very different. Another article alleged financial irregularities in a company of then BJP president Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah. This obnoxious and shallow attempt at investigative journalism was decimated by OpIndia.

Later on 12th October 2017, Jay Shah slapped The Wire with a defamation case worth 100 crores. Even in the verdict delivered by the Gujrat High Court, the deceit by The Wire has been exposed. Apart from these, The Wire has published a series of lies which are always targeted in one direction, making it clear that the lies are a consequence of malice and not incompetence.

It is in the company of such people that the ICPA intends to fight ‘truthophobia’. It appears clear that the intention here is to achieve political objectives and the words are certainly not motivated by an allegiance to truth or any higher ideal.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -
Dilwar Singh was allegedly murdered by a mob in Shahdara

Limbs chopped, thrown into fire like a piece of meat: Video of Delhi anti-Hindu Delhi riot victim Dilbar Negi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,353FansLike
243,331FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com