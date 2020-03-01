Sunday, March 1, 2020
Home News Reports Hindu women have to come from far off to get Kejriwal's 'free water', while Muslims have water tank: Ground report
News Reports

Hindu women have to come from far off to get Kejriwal’s ‘free water’, while Muslims have water tank: Ground report

If you live away from Delhi in other part of India and you do not have water crisis, this scene will give you two lessons: learn the importance of water and if a politician has promised 'free water' it does not mean he has improved the condition.

अनुपम कुमार सिंह
Women of Shiv Vihar collecting water from pipes passing through a drainage
Engagements1146

When OpIndia team visited parts of NorthEast Delhi as part of their ground reporting during anti-Hindu riots, the team got to know of the sorry state in which the Hindus are living in that part. Just some distance away from Shiv Vihar Chowk, we got to know of the truth which proves how hollow the promises of Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government are. About 20,000 Hindus in areas surrounding Shiv Vihar, Govind Vihar and Mahalakshmi Enclave have been facing such hardship since past eight (some say 20) years.

There is a road along a big drainage which leads you to a lane in Govind Vihar. The drainage opens up on either side of the lane. Every evening at 6 PM, a huge crowd gathers there. Women, children and some youth, all gather there. Some come from nearby lane while others come from far off places. Everyone has a bucket or container in their hands in which they fill water. In that drainage opens the mouth of two pipes from which drinking water is provided. The water directly falls into the drainage. These women balance themselves and collect the water for drinking.

Hindu women collecting water from drainage line in Shiv Vihar

- Ad - - article resumes -

If the women lose their balance, they could even fall inside the drainage line. When they are filling water from the pipes, half their container or bucket is dipped in the drainage water. This is a shocking state to live in for the Hindus. If you live away from Delhi in other part of India and you do not have water crisis, this scene will give you two lessons: learn the importance of water and if a politician has promised ‘free water’ it does not mean he has improved the condition.

Why Hindus?

You might be wondering why do we keep repeating about the plight of Hindus. We could have also mentioned about the plight of a citizen instead of specifying religion. This is why it is crucial. This area of Karawal Nagar comes under Mustafabad. Haji Yunus of Aam Aadmi Party is the newly minted MLA of that area. Local people believe that the MLA of the ruling party had a role to play in the recent anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. He is also believed to a close associate of AAP corporator Tahir Hussain whose role in anti-Hindu riots last week is under scanner.

Read: Why every Indian must know about Round 23 in Mustafabad seat in Delhi

People believe that Haji Yunus won because of Muslim vote consolidation and is now taking a ‘revenge’ on Hindus as he thinks the Hindus didn’t vote for him.

We noticed that near that sewer, not a single Muslim was filling their buckets with water. We asked about it to the people standing nearby.

Why no Muslims?

The local people said that in the Muslim locality, proper arrangement is made for water supply and storage. They also get tankers to supply water to them and have water tanks to store water. Because of curfew and communally sensitive circumstances, we could not physically go to verify these claims. However, people there said that proper water facility is made for Muslims.

More shocking details

OpIndia team learnt of more shocking details. The water supply in the pines along with drainage lane comes once a day for a period of one hour. If you do not fill water in this one hour, you will be left without water for one day.

That means, one family will be left without drinking water for one day or they will have to make alternate arrangement for water. What is the use of such ‘free water’? The situation of Hindus have not been like this in this area always. When BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan was the MLA, the water situation was not this dire.

The women recount that when Pradhan was the MLA, without religious discrimination he would put up water tanker outside his office. Hindus, Muslims, all used to fill water from there. Jagdish Pradhan is no longer an MLA. However, people say that after he lost, the Hindus have to now collect water from pipes flowing into the drainage. When OpIndia team reached there, they were hopeful that media will now raise their voice. Everyone was asking, ‘when will this news be published?’

With this hope, we are bringing this report to you. An MLA of the ruling party is accused of favouritism. BJP and Congress leaders should reach out to the people and talk to them. They should bring some relief to the Hindus collecting drinking water from pipes passing through drainage.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:shiv vihar delhi, shiv vihar, govind vihar, karawal nagar, delhi riots, delhi north east riots

Big Story

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus
Shiv Vihar, Delhi: Contrast with Hindu shops being reduced to smithereens while the Muslim houses standing intact
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Leftist Amulya Leona reveals she is a paid protestor, tells police that anti-CAA protest organisers pay her expenses and prepare her speeches

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim rioters from Tahir Hussain’s building attacked a wedding house in the vicinity

Chand Bagh ground report: Islamists from Tahir Hussain house destroy wedding of Hindu girl who used to call them ‘bhaijaan’

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitness tells that Muslims in their locality have been preparing for riots since long, they had hoarded stones in their houses

Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

K Bhattacharjee -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,845FansLike
241,785FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com