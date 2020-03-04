The Delhi Police who are in the lookout for Delhi anti-Hindu riot accused Tahir Hussain, have recovered CCTV footage of February 24. The CCTV footage allegedly shows that the now expelled AAP leader was accompanied by at least 15 rioters, all carrying guns, as he moved in and out of his house, a day before IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered by a rioting Islamist mob and his mutilated body was dumped in a ditch behind the house of AAP leader Tahir Hussain.

According to a Jagran report, the footage also showed a huge group of people coming out of Tahir Hussain house. They can all be seen carrying stones or sticks.

According to police sources, all the rioters who accompanied Tahir with pistols have been identified. Their mobile phones have been found to be continuously switched off since February 26, a day after Ankit Sharma’s murder, informed the police source. Tahir Hussain is also absconding with the family since February 26. Both his houses are locked. Mobile phones of all family members are also switched off.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is being believed that Tahir Hussain along with his family is hiding in Jamia or any nearby place.

As per the Jagran report, the said video has been kept confidential by the police. It is being believed that this CCTV footage is a big breakthrough for the Delhi police in the IB official Ankit Sharma’s murder case.

On Tuesday, several DCP level police officers along with Special Cell and Crime Branch officials with large teams had raided six possible hideouts of Tahir Hussain around Chand Bagh area, but the police could not find him. Now police are also searching areas like Jamia and Okhla in Delhi.

The Delhi Police Tuesday refuted the false claims made by suspended Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) suspended leader Tahir Hussain that he was rescued by the Delhi Police on the night of February 24.

According to the Delhi Police: “The facts are that on the intervening night of February 24-25, 2020, some men informed police deployed at Chand Bagh that Tahir Hussain was trapped as the crowd had surrounded his house. The police verified the same to be incorrect and Tahir Hussain was found available in his house.”

It also said: “Tahir Hussain was named as accused on February 26, 2020, upon recovery of the body of the IB staffer. His house was searched and he was found absconding. Efforts are being made to arrest him.”

A section of Media has reported that Tahir Hussain (councillor) was rescued by Delhi Police. The facts are that on night intervening 24/25 Feb 2020 when some public men informed police deployed at Chand bagh that Tahir Hussain was trapped as crowd had surrounded his house. — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) March 3, 2020

The police verified the same to be incorrect and Tahir Hussain was found available in his house . It is further added that he was named as accused on 26/2/2010 upon recovery of the body of Shri Ankit Sharma . His house was searched and he was found absconding. — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) March 3, 2020

As it has emerged, AAP Corporator Tahir Hussain is smack in the middle of this brutal saga where Ankit, a young, dedicated IB officer was brutally murdered. Eyewitnesses have said that Ankit Sharma was dragged in the house that belongs to Tahir Hussain, an AAP leader, by a Muslim mob along with two others.

According to the multiple eyewitnesses accounts, along with Ankit Sharma, there were three other people too who were dragged away by the frenzied Muslim mob inside Hussain’s building.

Ankit Sharma’s autopsy report had revealed the horrific brutality that was inflicted on him before his body was dumped in a ditch behind the house of AAP leader Tahir Hussain.