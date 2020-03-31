On Monday, 6 people from Telangana who attended a religious gathering at Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area between March 13 and March 15 had reportedly died of Coronavirus infection. This has taken the death toll in the state from 2 to 8 in just 48 hours.

According to a statement issued Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has urged other participants of the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat to come forward and get themselves tested. The state government has said that the cost of the tests will be borne by the government.

Special teams headed by district collectors have identified people who may have been exposed to the 6 victims of Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. They have now been shifted to hospitals for testing and treatment. The Telangana Government has also appealed to people who were a part of the religious gathering to inform the authorities as early as possible.

Around 200 people from the Nizamuddin Dargah and surrounding areas were taken to various hospitals in Delhi on Monday after they showed suspected coronavirus symptoms. As per reports, the area around the Nizamuddin Dargah and the Mosque near it has been cordoned off by Delhi police. Large-scale sanitisation operation is currently underway.

Earlier this month, several hundred people from across India and abroad had attended the Islamic religious conference by the “Tablighi Jamaat” preachers at the Banglewali Masjid, the Mosque near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

The Mosque reportedly regularly hosts Islamic followers and preachers from all over India and from many nations in the world. The event also saw visitors from Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan. On Friday, 6 persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.