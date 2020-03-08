Monday, March 9, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: This powerful short film thanking PM Modi for banning Triple Talaq
News ReportsPolitics

Watch: This powerful short film thanking PM Modi for banning Triple Talaq

The traditional Islamic practice permitted Muslim men to divorce their wives by repeating the word 'Talaq' thrice.

OpIndia Staff
short film Triple Talaq
Engagements274

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Social Coffee published a video expressing its gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for outlawing the inhumane practice of Triple Talaq, the traditional Islamic practice permitted Muslim men to divorce their wives by repeating the word ‘Talaq’ thrice. The video was conceptualized, written and co-produced by Varun Pandya.

The video shows a Muslim couple playing a game of crosses and knots but the crosses and knots are replaced with the man using the word ‘Talaq’ and the woman writing the names of her children. Every time the man uses the word ‘Talaq’, the woman writes ‘Imra, our son’, ‘Sana, our daughter’, and ‘Ayesha, our daughter’, symbolizing the fact that the word ‘Talaq’ uttered by a man is equal to his children in the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq.

In the end, as the husband is poised to win the game by marking triple talaq on the paper, Prime Minister Modi (whose face is not shown) steps in to paint the symbol of the BJP in the blank spot, thus, preventing the man from being able to complete triple talaq. The woman, in the end, professes great gratitude towards Narendra Modi for protecting her rights as a woman.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The wife says, “Thank you Prime Minister Modi. By abolishing Triple Talaq, you have rescued lakhs of Muslim women like me from a hellish life and given us an opportunity to lead a life of dignity. Our prayers are always with you.” The law against Triple Talaq was passed by the Rajya Sabha in July last year.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
3 dead bodies recovered from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, investigations underway

3 dead bodies recovered from different places in Shaheen Bagh, neighbourhood occupied by Islamists: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,946FansLike
249,065FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com