Thursday, April 23, 2020
Home News Reports 1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and...
News Reports
Updated:

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

While the official report said that 375 Hindus were killed in the firing, according to a person who participated in the agitation about 5000 Hindus were brutally massacred in the bullet spray at the behest of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1966 Hindu massacre carried out at the behest of Indira Gandhi
1966 Hindu massacre carried out at the behest of Indira Gandhi
250

On November 7, 1966, bullets were fired, tear gas shells were thrown and batons and rods wielded on thousands of saints and Gau-bhakt Hindus outside the Sansad Bhavan (Parliament), who were demanding a law to ban cow slaughter. While the official report said that 375 Hindus were killed in the firing, according to a person who participated in the agitation about 5000 Hindus were brutally massacred in the bullet spray at the behest of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Cow and Hindu Dharma

For a Hindu, the cow is not a mere animal but considered as the adobe of 33 crore Hindu Deities and hence the bovine is the seat of faith in Hindu society. The belief is that one can attain salvation (Moksha) by worshipping and serving the cow. The animal is considered so sacred that the first Jain Tirthankar, Adinath was also named as Vrashbh meaning ‘Oxen Sorub’. Of all beings, bovines are treated, in Hindutva, as the most sacred and sanctified. This sense of the unique sacredness is expressed in the works of ancient Indian Rishis like in the Vedas, Smritis, Srutis and Puranas, etc., as well as in later literature and folklore.

Read- As Narendra Modi’s remarks on Hinduphobia show, liberals must get used to being shown the mirror

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This is the reason that cow protection from ancient times has been one of the most important aspects of Hindutva or Hinduism. History has it that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire, had, at a very young age cut-off the hands of a Muslim butcher when he saw the butcher dragging a bovine to kill her. The same legacy to protect Vedic Hindu culture was passed on in his son Sambhaji Raje, who executed a Muslim for killing a cow in 1683. Moreover, the Directive Principles of State Policy, Directive Principles of the Indian Constitution, also talks about the promotion and protection of cows.

How liberals use cow jokes to mock Hinduism

Despite all this, the anti-slaughter Hindu devotees and the cow protectors are looked down upon in India. This is the reason probably why an outsider like Furkan Khan could get away after uncouth remark on cow urine to mock Hinduism, and people like IPS officer Aslam Khan walk around freely after making the ‘cow urine’ jibe to mock Hinduism.

This callowness is nothing new. For the ‘liberal’ cabal, cow jokes have been the most uncomplicated way to deal a Hindu at the time of distress. Whenever they seem to be losing an argument with a Hindu, they quickly take recourse in either the ‘cow urine’ jibe, or cliche words like ‘gau bhakt’, ‘gau mutra’ or ‘cow protector’. This is, however, not a point of issue of recent times. This has, in fact, been a perennial problem of independent India.

1966 Hindu Massacre

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

53 years ago, in 1966, Hindu organizations agitated to demand a ban on the slaughter of cows in India, as enshrined in the Constitution of India. Among others, the Shankaracharya fasted for the cause. The agitation culminated in a massive demonstration outside Sansad Bhavan in New Delhi on 7 November 1966. As per Hindu Panchang, that day was Kartik Shukla Ashtami of Vikram Samvat, known as Gopashtami among Hindus.

The Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi did not accept the demand for a ban on cow slaughtering. A mass of 10,000 advocates against cow slaughter, led by Hindu Sadhus and thousands of anti-slaughter Hindu devotees tried to storm the parliament but were prevented. Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints were attacked by the Delhi police who sprayed bullets, released tear gas shells and charged at them with rods and batons, at the behest of Indira Gandhi. According to official figures, 250 sadhus were killed on the streets of Delhi on that day, but according to non-official claims, at least 5000 saints were murdered.

It is believed that after the incident, the dead Hindus were ruthlessly loaded in trucks and transported in the dark of night to the ridge area outside Delhi. Without even checking that some of them may be alive, they were burnt.

The Shankracharya Niranjandev Tirth, Swami Hariharananda Ji, widely known as Karpatriji Maharaj and Mahatma Ramchandra Veer went to observing fast unto death for the brutal killing of sadhus and Gau-bhakt devotees in Delhi. Mahatma Ramchandra Veer observed 166 days long fast at that time. The next Home Minister (from 14 November 1966 to 27 June 1970) and a puppet of Indira Gandhi, Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan went to the fasting saints and promised to bring the ‘anti-slaughter bill’ in the next session of parliament and the saints ended their fasting. But, the anti-Hindu Congress government never kept their promise.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

It is an assault on the Hindu faith by leftists: VHP meets Maharashtra governor, demands high-level probe into Palghar lynchings

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP has stated that Hindu saints have long been facing violence at the hands of leftists in the Palghar area. They claim that the murder of Sadhus is a part of an ongoing conspiracy by leftists to steer the locals against Hinduism.
Read more
Social Media

After TV Islamists reveal the true nature of their ideology, Muslims call them ‘Sanghi behind beards’ and ‘Rental Mulle’

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims have started calling Maulanas appearing on TV as Rental Mulle after some Maulanas revealed themselves to be complete Islamists
Read more
News Reports

SpiceJet air ambulance to bring gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh from Imphal to Delhi for his cancer treatment free of cost

OpIndia Staff -
The Padma awardee couldn't travel to Delhi due to nationwide lock down. He is suffering from liver cancer.
Read more
News Reports

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo accuses China of destroying coronavirus samples as part of a cover-up, demands permanent shut down wildlife wet markets

OpIndia Staff -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of destroying coronavirus samples as part of a cover-up during the early days of the outbreak
Read more
Opinions

Here are some ‘great achievements’ of Sonia Gandhi as listed by Darbaris, and here is why they are neither ‘great’ nor ‘achievements’

K Bhattacharjee -
Over time, the mainstream media has created an image of Sonia Gandhi that is starkly in contrast with reality itself.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Islamists join Pakistanis pretending to be Arabs while targeting Hindus in Gulf over criticism of role of Tablighi Jamaat in spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alert netizens pointed out that in past few days, various Twitter users changed their handles to sound more Arabic and tweet against India 'condemning' the 'hate' against Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Relatives of those arrested threaten to kill BJP sarpanch on the suspicion of colluding with the police

OpIndia Staff -
The relatives of those arrested in the gruesome mob lynching of three men, including 2 sadhus, have threatened BJP sarpanch of Gadchinchle village with life threats on the suspicion of leaking the identities of attackers to the police
Read more
News Reports

Bizarre: A 60-year-old man in Pakistan tests positive for ‘pregnancy’, lab owner arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The lab in Khanewal had issued reports stating that the man’s urine test had confirmed his pregnancy.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
298,978FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com