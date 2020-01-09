IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

The latest to join in making the ‘cow urine’ jibe to mock Hinduism is Delhi-based senior IPS officer, Aslam Khan. Following the JNU violence perpetrated by leftist goons to stop the winter semester registration process, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga had tweeted that ‘Leftist are cancer’. After the tweet got multiple retweets, senior IPS officer Aslam Khan quoted it and said whether we can ‘cure’ them with cow urine.

Can’t we cure them with cow urine https://t.co/JGqYpjAl8o — Aslam Khan (@aslam_IPS) January 8, 2020

Using cow urine as a derogatory term to mock Hindus is also something the terrorists in India do. Pulwama terrorist, in his confession video released later had said that he was doing this to take on the cow urine drinking Hindus.

Soon netizens pointed it out to her that the ‘cow urine’ jibe is not in good taste, especially coming from someone who is in the public service.

Pulwama bomber also mocked Hindu with same jibe .. — Scooty boy (@Snottyboy5) January 9, 2020

However, she was also given helpful suggestions by well-wishers who suggested that she could avoid the cow jokes in public and have a hearty laugh at them in private, like he does.

Thanks for the advice — Aslam Khan (@aslam_IPS) January 8, 2020

Others wished for more like her, who’d mock Hindus and Hinduism, in the services.

Mrs khan we need more people like you both in the administration and the society at large. — Darknight_Syd (@DarknightSyd) January 8, 2020

When Pulwama terrorist blew up the SUV that killed 40 CRPF personnel in February this year, he referred to Indians as ‘gaae ka peshab peene wale’ (cow urine drinkers). ‘Cow urine drinker’ jibe has been long used by people to mock Hindus even though it echoes the language used by terrorists.