Thursday, January 9, 2020
Home News Reports IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a 'cow urine' jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson
News ReportsSocial Media

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

When Pulwama terrorist blew up the SUV that killed 40 CRPF personnel in February this year, he referred to Indians as ‘gaae ka peshab peene wale’ (cow urine drinkers).

OpIndia Staff
Delhi-based IPS officer Aslam Khan who used the cow-urine jibe on Twitter (image: thebetterindia.com)
Engagements467

The latest to join in making the ‘cow urine’ jibe to mock Hinduism is Delhi-based senior IPS officer, Aslam Khan. Following the JNU violence perpetrated by leftist goons to stop the winter semester registration process, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga had tweeted that ‘Leftist are cancer’. After the tweet got multiple retweets, senior IPS officer Aslam Khan quoted it and said whether we can ‘cure’ them with cow urine.

Using cow urine as a derogatory term to mock Hindus is also something the terrorists in India do. Pulwama terrorist, in his confession video released later had said that he was doing this to take on the cow urine drinking Hindus.

Soon netizens pointed it out to her that the ‘cow urine’ jibe is not in good taste, especially coming from someone who is in the public service.

- Ad - - article resumes -

However, she was also given helpful suggestions by well-wishers who suggested that she could avoid the cow jokes in public and have a hearty laugh at them in private, like he does.

Others wished for more like her, who’d mock Hindus and Hinduism, in the services.

When Pulwama terrorist blew up the SUV that killed 40 CRPF personnel in February this year, he referred to Indians as ‘gaae ka peshab peene wale’ (cow urine drinkers). ‘Cow urine drinker’ jibe has been long used by people to mock Hindus even though it echoes the language used by terrorists.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

“It was the darkest time of my life”: Chef Atul Kochhar narrates what he and his family had to face after being targeted by Islamist-Leftists

OpIndia Staff -
Atul Kochhar
Chef Atul Kochhar says being targeted by Ismalist-Leftists for a tweet was the darkest time of his life
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page vandalised, culprit Naeem changed to ‘Rajesh’

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -
JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Read how President Ramnath Kovind made this couple’s wedding memorable

OpIndia Staff -

“Will be honoured to be in audience at RSS event”: TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan marks his presence after Zoho chief is bullied by ‘liberals’

OpIndia Staff -

In a bid to demonise Hinduism, Shashi Tharoor compares Hindutva to Islam and Christianity, get attacked by ‘liberal’ bullies

OpIndia Staff -

Deepika Padukone’s PR stunt at JNU gets endorsement from Pakistan. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
girl gangraped killed

West Bengal: Teenaged girl gangraped, murdered and set to fire, body recovered after partially eaten by animals, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Indore SDM's permission letter for Jain community's procession in the city puts down a condition that it has to be anti-CAA rally

Madhya Pradesh: Jain community seeks permission to hold a procession for Acharya Vidyasagar, permission letter says it has to be anti-CAA

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,284FansLike
216,157FollowersFollow
151,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com