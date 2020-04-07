After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor. According to Times of India journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, an FIR has been registered in this context.

Markaz returnees Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir created ruckus at Narela quarantine station, excreted in the corridor. FIR registered. Camp incharge says they are jeopardizing all containment measures. #TablighiJamaat — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 7, 2020

The duo, Mohammad Fahad and Adnan Zahir reportedly created ruckus at Narela quarantine station and excreted in the corridor. The camp in-charge said that they are jeopardising the containment measures by their reckless behaviour. As per Amar Ujala report, the duo even misbehaved with office staff after defecating in the corridor.

Earlier, the nurses at MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat attendees of directing lewd gestures towards them while roaming around naked in the wards. Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Gujarat too created a ruckus at Sola Civil Hospital and refused to get tested claiming that the government wants to kill them. A Muslim doctor had to be called upon to explain the Jamaatis that it is vital to test them to stop spread the contagion.

About 1200 Tablighi Jamaat attendees are kept at the quarantine centre in Narela and the Army personnel have been deployed.