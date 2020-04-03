Friday, April 3, 2020
Female healthcare and police staff not to attend to Tablighi Jamaat members after they roamed naked and made lewd gestures at nurses: Yogi govt declares

Six patients who were admitted at the MMG Hospital's isolation ward have been shifted to the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology on Friday and kept under quarantine. An FIR has been lodged against them for misbehaving with the staff.

Yogi Adityanath (Source: Financial Express)
The Uttar Pradesh Government has decreed that female health professionals and policewomen will not be deployed for the treatment and security of members of the Tablighi Jamaat after nurses at a hospital complained that the members of the Islamic missionary organization misbehaved with them.

On Thursday, it was reported that members of the Tablighi Jamaat roamed naked in their wards and made lewd gestures at the female staff of a Ghaziabad hospital. The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad said the same in a letter to the Ghaziabad Police. The letter also states that obscene comments and songs were being heard from the ward, and inmates were asking for beedi-cigarettes from the staff of the hospital.

The letter by CMO states that the staff nurses of the hospital had already written a letter to the police regarding the matter, and requested the police to take necessary action so that the Jamaatis could be disciplined. Six patients who were admitted at the MMG Hospital’s isolation ward have been shifted to the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology on Friday and kept under quarantine. An FIR has been lodged against them for misbehaving with the staff. NSA has been slapped on them for indulging in sexually perverted behaviour with the nurses.

Earlier, Tablighi Jamaat members in a quarantine facility were found misbehaving with the staff and making unreasonable demands for food etc. The occupants of the centre had attempted to spread the potential coronavirus to doctors and other medical healthcare workers who were attending to them by spitting at them. The role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India has recently come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate.

