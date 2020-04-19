Sunday, April 19, 2020
Home Opinions How fake news about ‘intolerance’ inspires attacks on essential workers
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

How fake news about ‘intolerance’ inspires attacks on essential workers

Who has been earning big bucks by marketing the intolerance narrative all around the world? This time their personal fortunes are literally coming at the cost of the nation and perhaps even all of humanity. For the love of humanity, STOP!

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Many Tablighi Jamaat members have attacked healthcare workers in India (Representational image: bbc.com)
4

With the raging Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, our society needs its essential workers more than ever. Our police, our doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and the like. Without them, the nation would stand no chance. While we stay at home, they go out on the roads every day, possibly risking their lives in the process.

Not surprisingly, we have seen heartening videos on social media of common citizens expressing their gratitude. Going up to them, handing them something nice and cold to drink. Trying to keep them in high spirits. Don’t forget that the brutal Indian summer has already begun.

But not everyone is like that.

Untitled
Sanitation workers attacked in MP
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, some workers were out sanitizing the area when they were attacked by a group “armed with sticks, rods and axes – surrounded them. Before the sanitation workers could comprehend anything, the gang attacked them. While most of the workers managed to escape unhurt, one of them sustained critical injury in hand after being hit by an axe.”

Imagine that. A sanitation worker hit on the hand with an axe! Now, who would do something like that?

Allegedly, a mob led by a man called Adil.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

And what great purpose was Adil hoping to accomplish with his dastardly act? This report from India Today gives us a hint.

Untitled
Sanitation workers attacked in MP’s Dewas

“Locals.” Hmmm… From the article.

Aadil, his father Habib and cleric Gop Khan, who allegedly instigated the attack, were arrested on Friday, while Aadil’s brother Arif was nabbed on Saturday, Chourasia said.

During interrogation, Aadil claimed that he indulged in violence as Gop Khan had told them that since the lockdown, namaazees and followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were hounded by government workers, the ASP said.”

In other words, this is the bitter harvest of the hatred that Indian liberals have been diligently sowing among India’s Muslim minority for the last six months now. They had been simmering it on a low flame for five years with the wildly exaggerated “lynchistan” narrative. It was set to boiling point when widespread hysteria was engineered over the CAA and the yet to exist NRC! And now we are living in this alternate reality where the Tablighi Jamaat are being touted as victims of some great atrocity by the government.

It’s a fact that approximately 30% of all confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in India so far can be traced to a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat. And even if some people make the excuse that they were too poorly educated to know better (despite 60 years of supposedly ‘secular’ rule by their alleged well wishers), nothing can excuse the subsequent behavior: spitting, pelting stones on doctors and cops, misbehaving with nurses and so on.

But in the upside down world of Indian liberalism, myth rules over reality. Eminent liberals have gone to comical lengths to give clean chits to the Jamaat. Some even cited their claims of religious piety and said they couldn’t possibly molest a woman or commit any other kind of crime. Yes, when has it ever happened that members of a conservative religious group have engaged in any kind of criminal behavior?

These conspiracy theories were invented to defame India. I understand that they sell like hot cakes on the global media scene. But at home, these conspiracy theories are wreaking havoc on the psyche of India’s minorities. As if the paranoia over CAA and NRC and ‘lynchistan’ were not enough.

It is beginning to some people like Adil over the edge. Making them so crazy that they are now out with axes to hit sanitation workers. Because everything seems like a conspiracy now; the virus, the quarantine, everything.

There’s no ‘lynchistan.’ Neither is there a draft of NRC. But many folks like Adil have been tutored to fear it. Now, they don’t even know what is real any more. And many have stopped caring. They are living in a state of mortal fear. And irrational fear.

The incident in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh is not isolated. Few weeks ago, doctors trying to enter possible hotspots of the virus in Indore were pelted with stones. Reports of a similar nature have poured in from across the country : Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, everywhere. In each of these cases, the culprit is the same : irrational fear, provoked by a fake intolerance narrative.

We are at a fateful moment in our nation’s history. We require the cooperation of every single individual to make the fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus a success. But at every step, essential workers like doctors, cops, nurses, etc have found themselves stonewalled by groups of people acting out of irrational fear. Who sowed this fear? Who has been earning big bucks by marketing the intolerance narrative all around the world? This time their personal fortunes are literally coming at the cost of the nation and perhaps even all of humanity. For the love of humanity, STOP!

Okay, that appeal definitely won’t work with them. How about I put this differently? India has 1.3 billion people. If India fails to stop the virus, the rest of the world is toast along with us. You can then forget about those big bucks from abroad. For the future of your own bank account, STOP!

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termscoronavirus attack on healthcare workers

Latest News

Opinions

How fake news about ‘intolerance’ inspires attacks on essential workers

Abhishek Banerjee -
Those who built the fake narrative of 'rising intolerance' need to own up for the atmosphere of irrational fear gripping the country amidst coronavirus outbreakk
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan lifts ban on mass prayers at mosques during Ramzan, allows conditional congregations amid Cornavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani Government had to ease restrictions during Ramzan due to the mounting pressure from the radical Islamic preachers.
Read more
News Reports

Congress targets Modi govt over allowing e-commerce sale while its own state govt allowed sale of non-essential goods on e-commerce platforms

OpIndia Staff -
As centre had allowed e-commerce for all goods in earlier order, several states including congress ruled states had issued relevant notifications
Read more
Social Media

The rise and fall of Altaf Shaikh alias ‘brumbyoz’: Rabid anti-Hindu bigot promoted actively by ‘liberals’ on social media and friend to fake news...

K Bhattacharjee -
After Hindus in the Middle-East were targeted by a section of Indian Muslims and their cohorts abroad, brumbyoz was claimed to have been doxxed himself by unknown individual(s).
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Gujarat witnesses a surge in the pandemic, 228 new cases detected since last evening

OpIndia Staff -
25 districts of Gujarat have been affected by the Wuhan Coronavirus. 862 cases have been reported in Ahmedabad alone.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for stating that Delhi is paying price for Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing media, Arvind Kejriwal today said that Delhi had to suffer the most because of the Nizamuddin event, especially because of the foreign nationals who attended the event.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

He removed his mask and spit on me, could expose me to Coronavirus: One Mohammed Elias arrested for spitting on Manipur woman

OpIndia Staff -
The man who had spit on the Manipur woman went by the name Amir Mohammad Elias and was arrested for the racial attack
Read more

Connect with us

219,945FansLike
291,317FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com