Despite their untiring efforts and unmeasurable contributions, the attacks and assaults on frontline health workers and police personnel continue unabated. In yet another incident, two Sanitation workers were attacked at a Muslim-dominated area of Khategaon town in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Friday when they went to a neighbourhood to clean the streets.

The workers were sanitising the area when a group of men led by Adil, armed with sticks, rods and axes, surrounded them and started attacking them. While other workers managed to escape without major injury, one of them, identified as Deepak was badly injured as he was attacked with an axe. He has been admitted to the hospital after his hand was badly injured in the assault.

Adil, his father Habib and cleric Gop Khan, who allegedly instigated the attack, were arrested on Friday for the attack, while Aadil’s brother Arif is absconding, rural area additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Chourasia said.

As a result of the attack, sanitation workers on Saturday shut down the sanitisation work at areas of Khategaon to protest the attack, Chourasia furthered.

During interrogation, Aadil claimed that he indulged in violence as Gop Khan had told them that since the lockdown, namaazees and followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were hounded by government workers, the ASP said.

The incident:

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced which show a mob holding sticks and surrounding the sanitation worker, pushing and pulling him. Deepak, with his shirt ripped apart, looks helpless as the mob with sticks drags him.

But since the attackers are named Adil, etc no liberals won’t have a problem with this secular lynching. pic.twitter.com/qM0hRZ6Trt — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) April 18, 2020

“Sanitation workers from the municipal corporation were working in Koyla Mohalla. Adil attacked Deepak and his colleagues with an axe. When he tried to hold the axe, he got injured. Doctors referred him to Dewas on his complaint. We have registered a case of attempt to murder and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” police officer Sajjan Singh said.

Paramedics staff and police personnel being attacked regularly:

In another incident in Madhya Pradesh, a coronavirus survey team comprising doctors, teachers, paramedical staff were attacked by a local criminal in Indore when they were working in a locality. The drunk man had pelted stones ad the the team and locals who tried to protect them, and also attacked them with a knife, injuring several persons.

The attacks on the frontline workers by Muslim mobs have continued ever since the reports that Tablighi Jamaat is the primary sources of transmission of coronavirus in the country emerged.

In addition to the nuisance created by Muslim mobs, the Tablighi Jamaat members, who have emerged as the sole reason for the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities. The anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat has left the authorities and medical teams completely distraught.