Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on the receiving end of the wrath of the Islamists for saying that it is due to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz that the national capital is currently suffering. Addressing media, the AAP supremo today said that Delhi had to suffer the most because of the Nizamuddin event, especially because of the foreign nationals who attended the event. However, soon after that, Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by Islamists on Twitter who were not too happy with the Nizamuddin event being held responsible for irresponsible behaviour.

Incompetent leaders always blame others for their own mistakes https://t.co/U1MUOzNrrK — Irfan Zakati (@ZakatiIrfan) April 19, 2020

Dear CM @ArvindKejriwal ..We know your focus on particular community in every Interview and agenda behind it.. You r the first person who communalise this Health crisis to divert your failure but gain sympathy of ur target voters..!!

Time will Expose you more !! https://t.co/BTfIGRgFsJ — Shoaib Akhter (@ishoaibakhter) April 19, 2020

No. It’s paying the price of your master’s delayed response. Its paying the price of electing you Kejriwal. What a disappointment of a human being. https://t.co/Zaw4fp0yNt — زین (@MallickZ08) April 19, 2020

U r bigot Islamophobic hypocrite @ArvindKejriwal

India is bleeding coz f CM lik u Mr. Kejriwal and PM lik Mr. Modi

Indian Muslims are facing open state sponsored hatred & terrorism in this epidemic@cjwerleman https://t.co/21OjdaEqPy — SAIYED JAMAL (@DrSAIYEDJAMAL1) April 19, 2020

Delhi paid the price of electing you https://t.co/v7hYc5Zr4o — Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 19, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Delhi linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin

He was also accused of Islamophobia for simply stating the facts.Congress supporters also joined in in abusing the Delhi CM.

As of April 17, 2020, out of total 1707 positive cases in Delhi, 1080 were linked to ‘special operations’ a nickname Delhi Government gave to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

🏥Delhi Health Bulletin and Testing Status – 17th April 2020 🏥#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/cXaItp9hNn — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 17, 2020

That means, 63.27% of total coronavirus positive people in Delhi are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Going by this, it will not be incorrect to say that Delhi paid a huge price for the Nizamuddin event.

Tablighi Jamaat

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Tablighi Jamaat event took place in second week of March where Muslims from across India and other parts of the country got together to prove the faith and learn how to live the life as prescribed by Prophet Mohammad. It has become the mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, as many as more than one-third cases in India are linked to that event now. The Muslims who had attended the event, and their family members and those who came into contact with them are testing positive regularly, contributing the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.