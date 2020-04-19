Sunday, April 19, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for stating that Delhi is paying price...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Coronavirus: Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for stating that Delhi is paying price for Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz

As of April 17, 2020, out of total 1707 positive cases in Delhi, 1080 were linked to 'special operations' a nickname Delhi Government gave to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked by Islamists for stating that Delhi suffered the most because of Nizamuddin Markaz event (image @ANI on Twitter)
10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on the receiving end of the wrath of the Islamists for saying that it is due to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz that the national capital is currently suffering. Addressing media, the AAP supremo today said that Delhi had to suffer the most because of the Nizamuddin event, especially because of the foreign nationals who attended the event. However, soon after that, Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by Islamists on Twitter who were not too happy with the Nizamuddin event being held responsible for irresponsible behaviour.

He was also accused of Islamophobia for simply stating the facts. Congress supporters also joined in in abusing the Delhi CM.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin

As of April 17, 2020, out of total 1707 positive cases in Delhi, 1080 were linked to ‘special operations’ a nickname Delhi Government gave to the Tablighi Jamaat event.

That means, 63.27% of total coronavirus positive people in Delhi are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Going by this, it will not be incorrect to say that Delhi paid a huge price for the Nizamuddin event.

Tablighi Jamaat

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Tablighi Jamaat event took place in second week of March where Muslims from across India and other parts of the country got together to prove the faith and learn how to live the life as prescribed by Prophet Mohammad. It has become the mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, as many as more than one-third cases in India are linked to that event now. The Muslims who had attended the event, and their family members and those who came into contact with them are testing positive regularly, contributing the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for stating that Delhi is paying price for Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing media, Arvind Kejriwal today said that Delhi had to suffer the most because of the Nizamuddin event, especially because of the foreign nationals who attended the event.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Pregnant woman alleges she lost her child after hospital staff forced her to clean up blood, beat with slippers accusing of spreading coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to the Jharkhand CM, Rizwana claimed that she was abused for being a Muslim and was beaten with slippers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Volunteer at govt food distribution center tests positive for Coronavirus, rapid testing ordered for those who visited the center

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal announced that there will be no relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown norms in Delhi for at least another week.
Read more
News Reports

“Go and light Diyas at home”, Rajasthan Congress MLA denies ration to a woman for choosing PM Narendra Modi over CM Ashok Gehlot

OpIndia Staff -
In a display of blatant disconcert, the Congress MLA rebuked the woman and said, "Light Diyas at home and leave the ration behind."
Read more
News Reports

“If they were knowingly responsible, there should be consequences”, Donald Trump warns China for Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Questioning the low Chinese figures on Coronavirus-related deaths, Donald Trump said, "It's an impossible number to hit."
Read more
News Reports

“Over-enthusiastic Muslims will start crowding markets”: Grandnephew of Maulana Azad writes to PM requesting extension of lockdown till end of Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's grandnephew Firoz Bakht Ahmed appealed to PM Modi to not lift the coronavirus lockdown till end of Ramzan
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.
Read more
News Reports

He removed his mask and spit on me, could expose me to Coronavirus: One Mohammed Elias arrested for spitting on Manipur woman

OpIndia Staff -
The man who had spit on the Manipur woman went by the name Amir Mohammad Elias and was arrested for the racial attack
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more

Connect with us

219,739FansLike
291,042FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com