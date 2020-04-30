Thursday, April 30, 2020
Gujarat: AMC installs 20 KL capacity LMO tank at civil hospital where over 2200 patients have undergone coronavirus treatment on war footing

As per a press release issued by SVP Hospital, owing to high number of coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, there has been an increase in demand of medical oxygen supply.

OpIndia Staff

SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad installs oxygen tank at cost of Rs 1 crore amid coronavirus outbreak (image courtesy: deshgujarat.com)
Amdavad Municipal Corporation has installed a 20 KL capacity LMO tank at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Civil Hospital where over 2,200 patients have undergone coronavirus treatment.

As per a press release issued by SVP Hospital, owing to high number of coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, there has been an increase in demand of medical oxygen supply. Hence, to meet that demand, a tank with capacity of 20 kilolitre liquid medical oxygen was constructed on war footing. This tank will help not only coronavirus patients who may need oxygen support but it will also make the hospital self sufficient going forward in terms of oxygen supply. The cost of construction of the tank was approximately Rs 1 crore.

Coronavirus in Gujarat

After Maharashtra, Gujarat has been worst affected in terms of coronavirus. As official ministry data, Gujarat has recorded 4,082 coronavirus patients as of 30th April, 2020. Of these, 522 have recovered while 197 have passed away. In Gujarat, too, Ahmedabad has been worst affected with as many as 2,777 patients who have tested positive. Senior Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Sheikh died days after testing positive for coronavirus. Recently, Gujarat State Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi had said that ‘L’ strain of coronavirus may be possibly responsible for higher death rate in Gujarat.

