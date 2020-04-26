Gujarat: Senior Congress leader Badruddin Sheikh succumbs to coronavirus

Senior Congress leader from Gujarat Badruddin Sheikh succumbed to coronavirus. He was the former leader of opposition in Amdavad Municipal Corporation.

Leader of the Opposition in #AhmedabadMunicipalCorporation and senior #Congress leader #BadruddinSheikh is no more. He has succumbed to #coronavirus. He was a very nice, amiable gentleman. May my Ram and his Allah give him peace and freedom wherever he is. @INCIndia @INCGujarat — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi (@DeepalTrevedie) April 26, 2020

As reported by Ahmedabad Mirror Resident Editor, he passed away earlier today. After having tested positive for coronavirus, Sheikh’s health had deteriorated and he was put on ventilator.

Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive

Earlier this month, Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to SVP Hospital. Khedawala, along with two other Congress leaders Gyasuddin Sheikh and Shailesh Parmar had visited Chief Minister Vijay Rupani the day he tested positive. Rupani and others have not yet shown any symptoms of coronavirus.