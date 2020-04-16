Former Karnataka minister and senior JDS leader HD Revanna has stoked a controversy after he asserted to defy lockdown rules on Thursday after he claimed that he will not be wearing protective masks despite the advisory by authorities.

On Thursday, Minister JC Madhuswamy, who is also the in-charge of Hassan district had called for a meeting in the city to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis. During the meeting, Madhuswamy had issued orders to the district authorities to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines and asked the officials to arrest people who are found to be violating rules by not wearing masks.

Arrest me, Will not wear mask: HD Revanna

However, HD Revanna, who was present at the meeting challenged the Minister-in-charge JC Madhuswamy and other authorities by claiming that he will not be using masks in public and also dared them to arrest him for violating the rules.

Further, HD Revanna also mocked the officials by stating that he would be happy to get arrested as he would get better food inside the jail.

“I will not wear any mask. You can arrest me. Due to the corona epidemic and lockdown, there is not enough food available outside, I will be happy to stay inside Jail,” said HD Revanna during the meeting.

Revanna follows brother HD Kumaraswamy to defy lockdown:

HD Revanna’s statement comes on the same day when his brother HD Kumaraswamy has also received criticism for deciding to go ahead with his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding ceremony.

Defying the nationwide lockdown, HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with his son’s wedding in Ramanagara district. The Janata Dal-Secular leader announced that while Bengaluru has been declared a ‘Red Zone’, Ramanagara falls under ‘Green Zone’. Hence, the wedding will be held in a farmhouse near Ramanagara on April 17.

Rising positive cases in Karnataka

Meanwhile, 34 new coronavirus cases have been reported on Thursday in Karnataka, the total number of positive cases stands at 313 in Karnataka. This is so far the largest increase in a day so far in the state.

Out of the 34 cases, 17 patients who were tested positive on Thursday are from Belagavi. Reports say that all are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event.