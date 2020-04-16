At a time when the entire nation is in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with his son Nikhil Gowda’s wedding on Friday at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

According to the reports, defying the nationwide lockdown, HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with his son’s wedding in Ramanagara district. The Janata Dal-Secular leader announced that while Bengaluru has been declared a ‘Red Zone’, Ramanagara falls under ‘Green Zone’. Hence, the wedding will be held in a farmhouse near Ramanagara on April 17.

Despite warnings & criticism, Former Karnataka CM @hd_kumaraswamy is ready to flout the lockdown. The leader prepares for a lavish wedding for his son & assures it will be ‘private affair’.



TIMES NOW’s Imran with details. pic.twitter.com/OwJsLvCQZ1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 16, 2020

All norms followed, says HD Kumaraswamy

“Ramanagara district is Green Zone and Bangalore has been declared a Red Zone. So, I had decided to get the marriage done in Ramanagara itself. The coronavirus pandemic is a concern in some districts. But I pray that in this district none of these issues should arise. Even with this family function, we should not have any issues,” said HD Kumaraswamy.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per reports, the Kumaraswamy family has taken the state government’s permission for the wedding, promising that all rules, including wearing masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distancing will be followed in the low-key family event.

He added that he had consulted several doctors in his family to evaluate the threat from the coronavirus before going ahead with his son’s wedding.

“In our family itself, we have 12-13 doctors whom we consulted and decided. I urge party workers, villagers and well-wishers not to come to the venue, and to bless the couple from their home. In the future, we will hold a reception and invite everyone,” the former Karnataka CM said.

Venue shifted due to lockdown extension

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The marriage was earlier planned as a lavish event at Janapadaloka near Ramanagara, with a huge set and lakhs of people and party workers in attendance. Due to the lockdown, the wedding has now been shifted to a farmhouse and will have a crowd of fewer than 50 people. 28-year-old Nikhil had got engaged to Revathi recently in Bengaluru. Revathi is the grandniece of state Congress leader M Krishnappa.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy has urged party’s leaders, cadres and supporters to bless the couple from their respective houses and not to flock to the farmhouse due to the lockdown. He has also promised to hold a grand reception at the original venue on a suitable date after summer when normalcy returns.