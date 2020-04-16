Thursday, April 16, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,083,326
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
Full Coverage
2,083,326
Worldwide cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
134,616
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
12,380
Total cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
India
1,508
Recovered
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
India
422
Deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 10:09 AM
Home News Reports Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy to go ahead with son's wedding at Ramanagara farmhouse amidst nationwide...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy to go ahead with son’s wedding at Ramanagara farmhouse amidst nationwide lockdown

"In our family itself, we have 12-13 doctors whom we consulted and decided. I urge party workers, villagers and well-wishers not to come to the venue, and to bless the couple from their home", said HD Kumaraswamy, the former Karnataka CM.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Nikhil Kumaraswamy to marry on April 17 in a private ceremony at a farmhouse in Ramanagara
HD Kumaraswamy and his family, image via Kannada News18
5

At a time when the entire nation is in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with his son Nikhil Gowda’s wedding on Friday at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

According to the reports, defying the nationwide lockdown, HD Kumaraswamy has decided to go ahead with his son’s wedding in Ramanagara district. The Janata Dal-Secular leader announced that while Bengaluru has been declared a ‘Red Zone’, Ramanagara falls under ‘Green Zone’. Hence, the wedding will be held in a farmhouse near Ramanagara on April 17.

All norms followed, says HD Kumaraswamy

“Ramanagara district is Green Zone and Bangalore has been declared a Red Zone. So, I had decided to get the marriage done in Ramanagara itself. The coronavirus pandemic is a concern in some districts. But I pray that in this district none of these issues should arise. Even with this family function, we should not have any issues,” said HD Kumaraswamy.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

As per reports, the Kumaraswamy family has taken the state government’s permission for the wedding, promising that all rules, including wearing masks, sanitisers and maintaining social distancing will be followed in the low-key family event.

He added that he had consulted several doctors in his family to evaluate the threat from the coronavirus before going ahead with his son’s wedding.

“In our family itself, we have 12-13 doctors whom we consulted and decided. I urge party workers, villagers and well-wishers not to come to the venue, and to bless the couple from their home. In the future, we will hold a reception and invite everyone,” the former Karnataka CM said.

Venue shifted due to lockdown extension

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The marriage was earlier planned as a lavish event at Janapadaloka near Ramanagara, with a huge set and lakhs of people and party workers in attendance. Due to the lockdown, the wedding has now been shifted to a farmhouse and will have a crowd of fewer than 50 people. 28-year-old Nikhil had got engaged to Revathi recently in Bengaluru. Revathi is the grandniece of state Congress leader M Krishnappa.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy has urged party’s leaders, cadres and supporters to bless the couple from their respective houses and not to flock to the farmhouse due to the lockdown. He has also promised to hold a grand reception at the original venue on a suitable date after summer when normalcy returns.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoroanvirus cases, Bengaluru coronavirus, Karnataka coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy to go ahead with son’s wedding at Ramanagara farmhouse amidst nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Janata Dal-Secular leader announced that while Bengaluru has been declared a 'Red Zone', Ramanagara falls under 'Green Zone'. Hence, the wedding will be held in a farmhouse near Ramanagara.
Read more
Entertainment

“If your actions weren’t like this, police’s reaction wouldn’t have been this,” Salman Khan slams ‘jokers’ attacking medical teams and escaping quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slammed those attacking police personnel and medical teams amidst coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

MEA slams USCIRF for spreading false propaganda over the treatment of coronavirus patients in Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs asked the USCIRF to stop adding "religious colour" to the Indian government's efforts in fighting the Chinese pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

ABP Majha journalist Rahul Kulkarni arrested over a false report about train services, misleading migrant workers

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Police believe that the unverified and misleading information ran by ABP Majha may have spurred the migrants staying in Mumbai to defy lockdown and congregate at a mosque outside the Bandra local station.
Read more
News Reports

Moradabad: 25 including 13 women arrested for pelting stones at medical team

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 25 people including 13 women are arrested for pelting stones at medical team in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, which had gone to take a coronavirus suspect to hospital.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more

Connect with us

219,284FansLike
286,247FollowersFollow
218,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com