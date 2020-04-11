Saturday, April 11, 2020
Home Social Media Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing them of Islamophobia

It is unfathomable to imagine a scenario where such antics by Islamists won't further dent the spirit of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims living in India. If a section of Indian Muslims work overtime to target Hindus living in the Middle East, it is bound to have some sort of repercussions in India.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing them of Islamophobia
(Representational Image)
369

There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter, especially Hindus living in Gulf countries. Recently, they had managed to get a Hindu man in UAE in trouble for making comments against Muslims in TikTok who were claiming that offering Namaz for five times a day was enough to ward off the threat off the Wuhan Coronavirus. Rakesh B. Kitturmath, who worked as a team leader at Emrill Services, an integrated facilities management (FM) headquartered in Dubai, was terminated from his job on Thursday. He is currently facing the prospect of doing jail time in Dubai for allegedly insulting Islam. This, while he had not insulted ‘Islam’ rather mocked the people on Tik Tok saying that doing Namaz regularly will save them from Coronavirus, which is indeed, a mockworthy assertion to begin with.

Even so, it appears that the bloodlust of Islamists hasn’t been satisfied and they are yearning for more. One Twitter User, Rizwan, who uses the username @RizwanRzaKhan, a 21 year old from Delhi as per his account, is compiling a list of ‘Islamophobic Expat living in Islamic countries’. In other words, it appears to be a concerted attempted at jeopardizing the health of Indians abroad who are remotely critical of Islam.

Islamists are creating a ‘hitlist’ documenting Indian Expats

Islamists are working overtime to go after ‘Hindutva terrorists’ who are working in the Middle East. Lists of relevant emails of the authorities in the respective countries has been compiled so that Hindus ‘hiding in the middle east’ can be sent to jail or threatened.

Islamists compile list of emails where Hindus can be reported to
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Rizwan is a supporter of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. H had made only 58 tweets as of the time of writing this report. He has an Instagram handle with the same username. He had joined Twitter in December 2012.

Rizwan retweeted a tweet that called Arvind Kejriwal the best Chief Minister in the world

One of the users tagged in Rizwan’s tweet, @DeadZedb, got one Balakrishna Nakka, living in UAE, terminated from his job for sharing memes on Facebook mocking the Taliban and Tablighi Jamaat. He claimed that the cartoons showed Muslims as suicide bombers and spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus as part of a conspiracy when, in fact, the cartoons clearly mentioned Tablighi Jamaat and the Taliban.

Islamists are engaging in targeted attacks against Hndus in the Middle East
A cartoon shared by Balakrishna that got him terminated from his job

The user @DeadZedb is also attempting to unleash the Police in Muslim countries on Hindus for comments made on social media against Jamia Milia Islamia University. He urged Muslims to send screenshots of one user’s tweets to the latter’s employers in order to get him fired from his job. He also tagged the Police so that he could be sent to jail.

The user wants to send Hindus to jail for criticizing Jamia Milia Islamia University

The other person tagged in Rizwan’s post is @brumbyoz, an Islamist bigot who refers to Hindus as ‘cow people’. @brumbyoz too has been instrumental in the hate campaign against Hindus living in the Middle East. He is prone to calling Islamic countries ‘civilized’ and insulting every other country under the Sun as, being the bigot that he is, only Islamic countries can be considered free of ‘Jahaalat’.

brumbyoz calls Hindus ‘cow people’

Apart from such people, other individuals such as former journalist Irena Akbar are also involved in the targeted campaign against Hindus in the Middle East. Then there are handles such as @bigotry_watch who are participating actively in the campaign as well. Apart from Hindus in the Middle East, Hindus in India are being targeted as well. And Hindus are being targeted for something as inane as pointing out Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Hindus being targeted by Islamists for innocuous memes
The meme due to which Islamists reported a Hindu to his employers

The matter of concern here is that Hindus are being targeted for criticism of organizations such as Tablighi Jamaat whose Islamic fundamentalism has jeopardized the health of individuals in entire countries. Criticism of one specific organization cannot be labeled as Islamophobia and attempts to equate criticism of a single Islamic missionary organization with spreading hate against the entire Muslim community and Islamophobia reeks of malice on the part of the individuals concerned. Quite clearly, it is an thinly veiled attempt to unleash the state machinery of Islamic countries against Hindus under the garb of fighting Islamophobia.

It is unfathomable to imagine a scenario where such antics by Islamists won’t further dent the spirit of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims living in India. If a section of Indian Muslims work overtime to target Hindus living in the Middle East, it is bound to have some sort of repercussions in India. However, it appears that the Islamists haven’t thought through their actions and the enmity they are sowing within the country could lead to devastating events in India.

Authorities in India will have to take note of the targeted attempts against Hindus in order to prevent the situation from escalating further at which point serious chaos could erupt within the country. The Islamists, due to their bigotry, who often live abroad are jeopardizing communal harmony in our country. Unless checked and curbed with immediate effect, it has the potential to lead to something much worse.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi did not inspire Bhilwara Model, people greatly inspired by PM Modi: Village Sarpanch takes on Sonia Gandhi for her ‘putra moh’

OpIndia Staff -
Sarpanch said that the entire district is really inspired by PM Modi's appeal and it is wrong to credit 'Bhilwara Model' to Rahul Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh youth Sameer Khan, who had mocked face masks on TikTok, posts video wearing mask to inform that he has coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"If you want to have trust, have it on the God", Sameer Khan had posted on a TikTok video mocking face masks used to protect from Coronavirus
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslims handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Out of 106 million tonnes expected to be produced in 2020, India to export 90,000 tonnes to Afghanistan and Lebanon amidst Cornavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited has been asked to export wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon
Read more
News Reports

Will lockdown be extended? In meeting with PM Modi, so far 3 opposition states vote for lockdown to be extended till 30th April

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is conducting meetings via video conferencing with all the Chief Minister of the states to decide if the lockdown will be extended
Read more
News Reports

WHO admits “error” after its situation report claimed that India has cases of “community transmission” of Coronavirus: Report

OpIndia Staff -
WHO has admitted that they confused India's "cluster of Coronavirus cases" with that of "community transmission."
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Here, our law works, not Modi’s: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

OpIndia Staff -
Furious Muslim neighbours killed Hindu man Revant Singh in cold blood for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,348FansLike
279,536FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com