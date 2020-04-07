Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Islamists attack doctor for questioning an ophthalmologist who continued to operate on patients after retuning from Tablighi Jamaat

While Dr Akbani has tested negative for coronavirus, he has been instructed to be on home quarantine for a period of 14 days. And while initial tests could be negative, a 28-day quarantine period is necessary.

RIMS doctor had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. He tested negative, however, he is quarantined
Dr Deepa Sharma, a doctor by profession, was attacked by Islamists on Twitter after she questioned the ophthalmologist Dr Idris Akbani who continued to see patients and even operated a few after returning from Tablighi Jamaat. Dr Idris Akbani is the Head of Department at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, Telangana.

When Dr Deepa Sharma tweeted about the incident, she was attacked by Islamists who started accused her of spreading fake news.

However, soon after her tweet, Islamists attacked her and accused her of spreading fake news. In fact, Dr Deepa Sharma does not even mention that he has tested positive or negative. All she did was raise an alarm that a doctor working as HOD in RIMS, Telangana had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, which has emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus from 29th March onward. However, he had not disclosed the same. As can be seen above, his samples were collected on 2nd April, 2020, three days after the news of Nizamuddin Markaz being the hotspot surfaced. She was also accused of creating ‘immense fear’ amongst the people of Adilabad.
It is imperative to note here that Tablighi Jamaat attendees have contributed immensely to the spike in Chinese coronavirus cases in India. Moreover, many of the attendees have misbehaved with the medical and healthcare staff and have even refused to undergo tests. From molesting nurses and running amok without clothes in wards to excreting in the corridor at quarantine centre, the Tablighi Jamaat attendees have created havoc in the already stressed time.

