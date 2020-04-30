About 20 people were caught by the Jharkhand police who were moving unnecessarily violating the lockdown on Thursday at Mufassil Police station area. The police directed them to get off the two-wheelers and stand on the road. Then all of them were directed to do yoga asanas for some time. When it was all over the police directed them to leave and stay at home. The police also warned that if anyone in the future is found violating the lockdown then his vehicle will be confiscated.

Police made them take an oath of not leaving their place unnecessarily

Around 20 bike riders were stopped near COD bridge on the road leading from Giridh to Deoghar in Mufassil police station area on Thursday, the 16th day of the second phase lockdown. After they were caught, Pramod Prasad, ASI of Mufassil police station, get them to pledge that they will not go out on the road without any reason without helmets and masks.

During this, they also asked to promise to not do triple riding. Along with this, they were made to do many types of yoga exercises on the road. While conducting the yoga procedure, the police especially took care of social distancing and kept everyone at a reasonable distance.

ASI said that perpetrators were warned

ASI Pramod Prasad said that about 20 bike riders were stopped on Thursday near the COD bridge on the road from Giridih to Deoghar. Then as a punishment, all were asked to practice yoga and administered the oath. They were also instructed that if anyone of them were found on the road without any reason in the future, their vehicle would be confiscated.