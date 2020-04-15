Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Pakistan seeks Hydroxychloroquine from India to curb the Coronavirus pandemic
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan seeks Hydroxychloroquine from India to curb the Coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan is the latest entrant to the list to countries who have sought consignments of the drug from India which is thought to have a salutary effect in the treatment against the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan Hydroxychloroquine
199

As the scourge of the Wuhan coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has sought India’s help in combating the pandemic. According to a report published by India TV, Pakistan has formally requested India for the drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), believed to be helpful in treating the COVID-19.

Pakistan is the latest entrant to the list to countries who have sought consignments of the drug from India which is thought to have a salutary effect in the treatment against the coronavirus. Earlier, the United States and Brazil requested India for stocks of Hydroxychloroquine for treatment of coronavirus in their countries. The demand from Pakistan came after it witnessed a sharp rise as the number of coronavirus cases touched 6000-mark and the number of fatalities crossed 100.

India is the largest producer of the anti-malarian anti-arthritis drug and had recently put a ban on its exports. However, after US President Donald Trump’s request for the drug and assurance of the manufacturers that India have sufficient stock cater to both domestic and export demand, India partially lifted the restrictions on its export and fulfilled several country’s requests for the HCQ tablets. India had recently also declared that it will be exporting the HCQ drug and other medicines to its neighbours-Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh as they completely depend on India for their pharmaceuticals. In addition, India has also agreed to sell the anti-malarian drug touted to cure coronavirus to Malaysia as well.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” India said while partially lifting the restrictions on exports of key drugs.

Pakistanis stuck in India

In addition, Pakistan has also requested Indian government’s assistance for enabling movement of forty-one Pakistani nationals from different parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to Pakistan via road through Wagah-Attari border on April 16 at 10 AM.

The letter written by Islamabad seeking help from the Indian government for the movement of Pakistani citizens to Wagah border also mentions that all the returnees be screened as per the international standards and existing methods employed by the Government of India and only asymptomatic individuals be allowed to return.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
