Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home Media Kanwal Calling Kanwal: India Today News Director factchecks lie spread by India Today about...
News Reports
Updated:

Kanwal Calling Kanwal: India Today News Director factchecks lie spread by India Today about the death of Rishi Kapoor

The tweet by India Today came at 5.56 p.m. and Rahul Kanwal's factcheck was published at 7.27 pm. Thus, it took one and a half hour for those at India Today to verify the news.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
167

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on the last day of April, only a day after the death of another very popular actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last. Following his death, a video had gone viral on social media after mainstream media houses and verified Twitter handles had claimed that the video was recorded hours before the demise of the Bollywood veteran. One such media house was India Today. Now, however, news director at India Today itself, Rahul Kanwal, published a ‘fact-check’ of the matter through his Twitter account.

Earlier, India Today had shared the video where it had urged its followers to ‘take a look’ at the ‘last visuals’ of the legendary actor. However, as it turns out, it was completely fake news. The tweet has, since then, been deleted. Normally, journalists are expected to verify a piece of news before sharing it with the larger population. However, in the race for TRP, the roles have been reversed. Journalists randomly share pieces of information without verifying them and do not correct them until the audience points it out, if at all they do so.

Fake News by India Today

The tweet by India Today came at 5.56 p.m. and Rahul Kanwal’s factcheck was published at 7.27 pm. Thus, it took one and a half hour for those at India Today to verify the news. And although Rahul Kanwal did post a factcheck, he appears to have forgotten to apologise to his audience for spreading such insensitive misinformation. People are expected to be considerate during a period of mourning, however, the rush for TRP does make mainstream media houses abandon basic human decency frequently. However, it might be the first time that a media had to suffer the embarrassment of factchecking its own news.

Fact check on Rishi Kapoor’s ‘last message’ viral video:

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A YouTube user named DK Sanu, had uploaded the video on Youtube much before his current hospitalisation. The video was actually shot earlier and was posted on Youtube on February 29 this year. Contrary to the claims of various media outlet, the video was not shot on Wednesday, a day before Rishi Kapoor’s death. It was shot much earlier, perhaps in February, when he was admitted for treatment after his health had deteriorated.

Apart from India Today, the fake news was shared by The Tribune and other individuals with a verified Twitter handle. In the viral video, it can be seen that Rishi Kapoor is smiling while lying in a hospital bed. Next to him, a man can be singing a rendition of ‘Tere Dard Se Dil’ – a song originally sung by Kumar Sanu. The song was a part of Rishi Kapoor’s film Deewana which also starred the late Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan. In the end, Rishi Kapoor can be seen wiping tears off his face with a towel. Rishi Kapoor was also seen putting his hand to the man’s head to give blessings.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

Kanwal Calling Kanwal: India Today News Director factchecks lie spread by India Today about the death of Rishi Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal exposed the lie spread by India Today regarding a video that had gone viral after the death of Rishi Kapoor.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army warns security personnel about fake Aarogya Setu app developed by Pakistan to steal information

OpIndia Staff -
The army has directed its personnel to download the Aarogya Setu app only through the website of central govt or official app stores
Read more
News Reports

After Governor’s rule imposed in Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam, ruling BPF says it is not happy, hints reconsidering its alliance with BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Governor rule as imposed in Bodoland Territorial Council as term of the BPF govt ended and election deferred due to coronavirus
Read more
Media

Discrepancies in the Congress leader’s complaint, conduct of the Mumbai police and the battle-royale between Arnab Goswami and Sonia Gandhi

Nupur J Sharma -
'Who the hell do you think you are', Arnab Goswami had said after he and his wife were attacked by two Congress workers while the journalists were driving back home from their Republic TV studio.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Miffed over being forced to attend tuition classes, 5-year-old boy complains to DSP, takes police to tutor’s house

OpIndia Staff -
The DSP stated that the parents and the teacher have all been warned and they won't be sending the children to the tuition classes during lockdown anymore.
Read more
Entertainment

Ramayan becomes highest viewed entertainment program globally, created world record of 77 million viewers in one single day

OpIndia Staff -
The popular television show 'Ramayan' based on Valmiki's Epic Ramayana has become the highest viewed entertainment program globally.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more

Connect with us

222,066FansLike
310,087FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com