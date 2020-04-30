Hours after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, a video of him listening to a song in a hospital has gone viral. The video is widely reported to be the ‘last video message’ by Kapoor shot last night, hours before his demise.

India Today sharing video of Rishi Kapoor

In the viral video, it can be seen that Rishi Kapoor smiling while lying in a hospital bed. Next to him, a man can be singing a rendition of ‘Tere Dard Se Dil’ – a song originally sung by Kumar Sanu. The song was a part of Rishi Kapoor’s film Deewana which also starred the late Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan.

In the end, Rishi Kapoor can be seen wiping tears off his face with a towel. Rishi Kapoor was also seen putting his hand to the man’s head to give blessings.

The Tribune, a newspaper based out Chandigarh also shared the same video his last message.

The Tribune

Awanish Sharan, Collector of Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh, also tweeted the viral video saying that it was Wednesday’s video, a day before Bollywood actor died.

Awanish Sharan, Collector of Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh

Several social media users took to Twitter to share the viral video and claimed that it was the last video of Rishi Kapoor shot on Wednesday, a day before his death.

Social media user tweeting Rishi Kapoor’s video

Fact check on Rishi Kapoor’s ‘last message’ viral video:

A YouTube user named DK Sanu, had uploaded the video on Youtube much before his current hospitalisation. The video was actually shot earlier and was posted on Youtube on February 29 this year.

Here is an image with upload date on it.

February 29 upload date for the viral video on YouTube

Contrary to the claims of various media outlet, the video was not shot on Wednesday, a day before Rishi Kapoor’s death. As can be seen it was shot much earlier, perhaps in February, when he was admitted for treatment after his health had deteriorated.

Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Film actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Reliance Hospital on Wednesday night after he developed breathing problems. He passed away earlier this morning.