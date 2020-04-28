Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Home News Reports More than half of Coronavirus cases among Indian nationals abroad in Singapore and Kuwait,...
News Reports
Updated:

More than half of Coronavirus cases among Indian nationals abroad in Singapore and Kuwait, cases almost double in little more than a week

Other countries where a sizeable number of COVID-19 infections among Indians have been reported are Bahrain and Qatar with five hundred each and Iran with the number at three hundred.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
More than half of Coronavirus infections among Indians abroad are from Singapore and Kuwait
Representational image Picture courtesy: CNBC.com
70

Singapore and Kuwait now account for more than half of the total Indians abroad who are infected by the Wuhan Coronavirus. A total of 6200 such infections have been reported in countries around the world, more than half of which are living in the two countries mentioned. As per reports, more than 2300 infections among Indian nationals, a major portion of which lives in the dormitories of Singapore, were recorded till late last week and more than 1300 infections were reported among expatriate Indians in Kuwait.

Other countries where a sizeable number of Coronavirus infections among Indians have been reported are Bahrain and Qatar with five hundred each and Iran with the number at three hundred. As per reports, on April 16 the total number of Indians infected in 53 countries was 3,336 and a total of 40 Indians have been reported dead abroad.

The total number of infections among Indians abroad has almost doubled in the past 8 or 9 days as it stood at 3,336 on the 16th of April. Between the 18th of March, when the government had informed the parliament that the number was 276 as on that day, 255 of which were in Iran, and the 16th of April, it took a month almost for the number to reach 3,336 but the jump from that to 6,300 took only a little over a week.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The welfare and treatment of the infected Indians have reportedly featured in the conversations between the Prime Minister and the external affairs minister and their counterparts in countries such as Singapore and Kuwait. During a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that his government will take care of the Indian migrant workers here as they take care of Singaporeans. In a recent conversation with PM Modi, his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah also said that his government “values the contributions of the large Indian community and would continue to ensure their safety and welfare in the present situation.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus indians abroad

Latest News

News Reports

Aurangabad: Around 40 gather for namaz in Mosque amid lockdown, attack police with help from women in the area, three policemen injured

OpIndia Staff -
Around forty Muslims in Aurangabad gathered on Monday at a mosque to offer 'namaz' completely defying the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

More than half of Coronavirus cases among Indian nationals abroad in Singapore and Kuwait, cases almost double in little more than a week

OpIndia Staff -
Singapore and Kuwait now account for more than half of the total Indians abroad who are infected by the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Howrah: Mob defies lockdown, attacks Police trying to enforce guidelines as Coronavirus crisis deepens in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Policemen were attacked in Howrah, West Bengal on Tuesday after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Four employees test positive, Maharashtra Secretariat to remain shut for 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the infected employees of the Maharashtra Secretariat have been shifted to a government-run hospital.
Read more
News Reports

Extremists exploiting lockdown during the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic to recruit youth online: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

OpIndia Staff -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that extremists are trying to exploit the 'anger and despair' caused by the economic crisis to increase their strength.
Read more
News Reports

Traumatised by devastating scenes, New York doctor who treated coronavirus patients commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Tyler Hawn, the spokesperson for the Charlottesville police station, said that Dr Lorna Breen was taken to U.V.A. Hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to self-inflicted injuries.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: CRPF COBRA commando beaten, humiliated and tied up in chains by police, was assaulted for cleaning his bike in front of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the soldier from an elite commando unit being tied up in chains in a police station have caused a furore on social media.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

Connect with us

221,780FansLike
307,262FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com