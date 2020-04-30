Thursday, April 30, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Absconding Tablighi Jamaat chief sent fourth notice by Delhi police, asked to submit coronavirus test report from government laboratory

Three sons of the Maulana Saad have been interrogated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

OpIndia Staff

43

The Crime Branch of Delhi police on Thursday slapped a fourth notice to the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad Khandalvi to get him tested for Wuhan coronavirus in a government laboratory.

As per reports, Maulana Saad’s lawyer Fuzail Ayubi had informed the Crime branch that Maulana Saad had tested negative for Covid-19 in the report of a private laboratory.

According to the Delhi police, the fourth notice has been sent after the religious leader did not respond to earlier notices posted by the department. As per reports, three sons of the Maulana Saad were interrogated by the Crime Branch.

Maulana Saad still absconding

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad is still absconding. The Delhi Police crime branch had sent two notices to Maulana Saad under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The police have asked Maulana Saad to provide some documents. The second notice was sent after the reply to the first notice was found “unsatisfactory”. While Maulana remained untraceable Delhi police slapped another notice with 36 questions at his farmhouse in Shamli near Delhi.

There were reports that the head of the Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad, who claims to have quarantined himself in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak, was reportedly using his time to gather support and mobilise the Jamaatis. Saad, a resident of Zakir Nagar is allegedly hiding on the outskirts of Delhi at a supporter’s house. Reportedly, the Islamic cleric had hidden in a densely populated area, knowing well that it could help evade arrest.

Maulana Saad charged under Culpable Homicide, Money Laundering Act

On March 31, the Delhi police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Maulana Saad under the Epidemics Act 1897 for allowing religious congregation in the month of March, despite repeated warnings from the center and the state government. On Wednesday, the Tablighi Jamaat Chief was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 16, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against the Maulana Saad and nine others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on predicate offence that was registered by Delhi police. The agency had begun investigating the trust and the transactions of the trust that belonged to the Tablighi Jamaat chief.

OpIndia Staff
Contact: info@opindia.com

