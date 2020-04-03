The preacher of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi has been slapped with a 36 question notice by the Delhi police over the sudden surge in the coronavirus affected patients in India because majorly belonged to the Jamaat and their contacts. As Muhammad Saad remains missing, the Delhi police today pasted a notice with the 36 questions at his farmhouse in Shamli near Delhi.

Delhi Police has slapped a notice with 26 questions to #TablighiJamaat Amir Maulana Saad at his Jamia residence. Saad continues to be absconding. Earlier Delhi Police had filed an FIR against him for violating Delhi Govt #COVID19 guidelines. Photos of his Shamli farmhouse. pic.twitter.com/vcVo1ZEESQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 3, 2020

Some of the details the Delhi police pointed out in the notice to Maulana Saad are:

Full name, address and registration details of the organization. Details of office bearers of the organization(name, father’s name, address, mobile number, post and since when). Details of persons in the management committee of the Markaz(name, father’s name, address, mobile number, post and since when). Details of Income tax returns filed by your organization in the last three years. PAN numbers, bank account numbers and bank statements for the last year of your organization. List of employees working for your organization (name, father’s name, address, mobile number, and post). A number of religious gatherings (Markaz) organized by your organization from 1 January 2019 to date. Details of a number of days of Markaz and the number of persons attending each Markaz. A map/site plan of the premises being used for Markaz. Whether CCTV is installed in the premises of the Markaz. If yes, then provide details about the number of cameras and their physical locations. The same be preserved until further order. Whether any permission from Delhi Police or other authority was requested/obtained by the management of Markaz for holding the religious gathering in this case. If yes, then provide a certified copy of the same. Whether any guidelines are written/oral issued by Delhi Police or any other government authority and received by the management of Markaz for holding the religious gathering in this case. If yes, then provide a certified copy of the same. Certified copy of any other correspondence made between the management of Markaz and any other government authority, including police Audio/Video recording (original, if available) made by or in possession of any person participating in the Markaz, along with Certificate u/s 65B of the Indian Evidence Act. Details of all devotees/inmates, both Indian and foreigners, who participated in the Markaz after 12 March 2020 (name, father’s name, address and mobile number). Original registers/data/records maintained by the management of Markaz regarding all persons who have participated in the Markaz after 12 March 2020 to date.

Even after the repeated requests from the center and state government to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in order to avoid being infected from the coronavirus, the Muslim sect not only went ahead for the religious congregation but also a crowd of thousands gathered violating the countrywide lockdown along with hundreds of foreigners. As leader of the Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad is now wanted by police.

The Nizamuddin event has emerged as the latest hotspot after hundreds of COVID-19 positive cases across the country were traced back to the Tablighi Jamaat, the authorities are on a ‘manhunt’ to trace all the those who had participated in the event so that they can be quarantined and their contact tracing can also be established. Many of the foreign nationals who had attended the event were found ‘hiding’ in mosques at various parts of the country.

According to the Home Ministry, more than 9000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their primary contacts have been traced and placed in quarantine across the country in view of the coronavirus infection. Out of these 9000 people, 1306 are foreign nationals and the rest are Indians.