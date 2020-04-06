Monday, April 6, 2020
Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad using quarantine as an excuse to evade arrest, hiding in a populated area and mobilising support: Reports

Maulana Saad is reportedly hiding in a densely populated area to evade arrest. He is reportedly in constant touch with his lawyers through different phones, other than his own.

OpIndia Staff

Maulana Saad mobilising support under the pretext of quarantine: Reports
Maulana Saad (left), Tablighi Jamaat members (right)
1

The head of the Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad, who claims to have quarantined himself in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak is now using his time to gather support and mobilise the Jamaatis. A report in TV9 Bharatvarsh has mentioned that Saad who is a resident of Zakir Nagar, is hiding on the outskirts of Delhi at a supporter’s house.

As per the report, the cops informed that Saad is in constant touch with his lawyers through different phones, other than his own. The Islamic cleric had hidden in a dense population area, knowing well that it could help evade arrest. A source confided that delayed police action made it easier for Maulana Saad to go off the radar. When the police sent him a notice asking to answer 26 questions, Maulana Saad stated that he would reply only after the end of the quarantine period.

“We are informing our people that a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest our leader who has done great service to Islam. We are telling our brothers to be ready for a long battle”, a Jamaat member was quoted as saying.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is also reported that Saad may be planning to create unrest and violence in the case of his arrest. A TOI report says that Maulana Saad did not pay heed to the advice of other Islamic clerics who had urged him to cancel the religious congregation Delhi’s Nizamuddin area between March 13 and March 15. Saad’s stubborn attitude, coupled with the voluntary participation of 3400 Jamaatis has now endangered public health and safety.

A Tablighi Jamaat member, Mohammed Alam, squarely blamed Maulana Saad for pushing Muslims into the jaws of the pandemic due to his ignorance and stubborn attitude. Another man by the name of Liyaqat Ali Khan of Mau asked, “why is he hiding and not getting himself checked for the virus?”

However, an aide of the ringleader, Maula Harris, blamed the Government for allowing foreign nationals who had participated in the religious congregation to come to India. It is important to clarify that the government had issues tourist visas to these foreigners who in a complete violation of visa rules had attended the religious meeting. As such, the Government has now blacklisted and revoked the visas of 960 foreign nationals connected to the event.

On Saturday, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal had informed that about 1023 confirmed cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in 17 States are linked to the Talibghi Jammat’s religious congregation in Delhi. They also account for 30% of total COVID-19 cases in India and a staggering 50% cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, a fake message was circulated on WhatsApp claiming that on March 28, Molana Saad had donated an amount of 1 core to the PM MODI Relief Fund. The fabricated news report alleged that Maulana Saad had kept his donation, a secret. Circulation of the blatant fake news is another evidence that certain sections are working to garner support for Maulana Saad to shield him from arrest.

Earlier, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad had released an audio recording, presumably shot in a studio, appealing to attendees to follow authorities and cooperate with the doctors. He further asked the Muslims to take the name of Allah and pray. “Instead of worrying about the disease, say the name of Allah,” he said.

