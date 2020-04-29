Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Man leaves for the market to buy vegetables but returns with bride, family denies entry

The priest who got the couple married claims that he can issue a marriage certificate only after the lockdown is lifted

OpIndia Staff

A man who left house on the pretext of getting ration, returned back with a bride instead
Married couple(Source: Jagran)
3

Though the coronavirus lockdown has been a cause of gloom for many people across the country, however, it could not deflate a man determined to get married. In an amusing incident from a village in Uttar Pradesh, a man who was sent by his mother to get vegetables and groceries for the house ended up bringing a bride instead.

The family members were gobsmacked to find that their son had married a girl without informing anybody amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Perturbed with her son’s actions, his mother did not allow the duo to enter their house and instead took them to the police station. She claimed that on the pretext of getting ration from the market, her son got out of the house, only to come back with a bride later.

The priest who got the couple married says will issue a certificate only after lockdown

On Wednesday morning, under the guise of bringing vegetables and groceries, the man left the house for the market. However, the family was taken aback when he returned back with his bride at around 11 am. The family took both of them to the police station where the man claimed that he had gotten married to his lady love in Haridwar three months ago. Lamenting that the lockdown had made impossible for them to secure permission to marry again, the duo reached a temple on Wednesday morning and got married again. The couple has no proof to prove they are married. The priest who got them married has reportedly told them that he can issue a marriage certificate only after the lockdown is lifted.

The couple is currently staying in a rented room

The family of the man remain adamant on not allowing the couple entry to their home. After that, the young man along with his wife went to live in a rented room of an acquaintance. The Sahibabad police too steered clear of messing in the family’s internal affairs. Sahibabad police station in-charge inspector Anil Shahi said that both the married individuals were adults and took the decision of marrying each other on their own accord. The family members were told by the police that they could not turn away the young man just because he got married to a girl of his choice.

