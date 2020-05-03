Sunday, May 3, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: Five bridges closed in Ahmedabad to block movement, authorities urge people to celebrate...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Five bridges closed in Ahmedabad to block movement, authorities urge people to celebrate Ramzan at home as coronavirus spreads like wildfire

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra while addressing media today urged people to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan at home instead of venturing out and risking spread of infection.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gujarat issues stricter guidelines to curb coronavirus spread (image courtesy: deshgujarat.com)
4

With increasing number of Chinese coronavirus cases in Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, the city administration has closed down two more bridges, Ambedkar Bridge and Sardar Bridge, over river Sabarmati for traffic movement. This brings the number of bridges closed to five. Previously, city administration had closed down Nehru Bridge, Dadhichi Bridge and Gandhi Bridge for traffic movement.

Sardar Bridge connects Paldi area to Jamalpur and a flyover there connects the area to the state transport bus terminus. Even during the 2002 riots which was one of the worst communal riots in the state, the bridge was not closed for traffic.

Celebrate Ramzan at home

Amdavad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra while addressing media today urged people to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan at home instead of venturing out and risking spread of infection. “It is important for us to stay disciplined and pledge that we shall stay at home for 14 days and not venture out unnecessarily and risk the infection. We have seen how many people have not taken the 40-day lockdown in the city seriously. We need to understand now that it is a serious thing and it is unprecedented. We, in Ahmedabad, have to be more disciplined,” Nehra said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Ahmedabad, along with other metros, has been listed as a red zone for coronavirus. Till now, Ahmedabad has recorded over 3,500 coronavirus positive cases, the highest in Gujarat. Of these, 37 people are on ventilator and 2,815 active cases. Over 525 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Ten wards in Ahmedabad are marked as containment zones. They are Dani Limda, Maninagar, Jamalpur, Khadia, Dariyapur, Shahpur, Asarwa, Behrampura, Gomtipur and Saraspur.

Spike due to Tablighi Jamaat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while interacting with a media house, had said that the spike in coronavirus positive cases in the state correlates to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz held in March this year. “Because Jamaat people hid their travel links, Old Ahmedabad has reported 90 per cent of corona cases with just 10 per cent population,” he said. While holding Tablighi Jamaat accountable for the menacing rise of coronavirus cases in the state, Rupani added that the state government was nimble in taming the intractable contagion.

Prior to Rupani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Triveni Singh Rawat, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had all held the orthodox Islamic organisation responsible for the spurt in the coronavirus cases in their respective states.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus gujarat, coronavirus in gujarat

Latest News

News Reports

Gujarat: Five bridges closed in Ahmedabad to block movement, authorities urge people to celebrate Ramzan at home as coronavirus spreads like wildfire

OpIndia Staff -
With increasing number of Chinese coronavirus cases in Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, the city administration has closed down two more bridges, Ambedkar Bridge and Sardar Bridge, over river Sabarmati for traffic movement.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: Ladakh witnesses surge of 19 positive cases in a day, 18 of them in a single village in Leh

OpIndia Staff -
The Chuchot Yokma village in Ladakh which saw a spike in 18 cases in a single day was earlier declared a Coronavirus hotspot.
Read more
News Reports

Footballer Sunil Chhetri wins the internet after he helps a fan to get a free subscription from Netflix to pass time during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Fan asks footballer Sunil Chhetri to share Netflix account details to use during the lockdown, gets Chhetri’s signed jersey and Netflix subscription card
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman stands by his comments threatening Hindus, claims he is fighting to save the country and Constitution

OpIndia Staff -
Zafarul Islam has declared that he still stands by his incendiary comments after he was booked on charges of sedition by Delhi Police.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani terrorist Haider, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, killed in Handwara encounter

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the terrorists were found hiding in a cowshed. The Forces were reportedly acting on a tipoff that terrorists were present in the Rajwar forests area.
Read more
Political History of India

The dictatorial history of the Congress party began right after Indian independence under Nehru, Arnab Goswami is only the latest victim

Saket Suryesh -
It all began when Jawaharlal Nehru was selected the leader of Congress at the time when Independence of India was around the corner.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Oman asks all state-owned companies to fire foreign employees and appoint Omani nationals at their place

OpIndia Staff -
The Oman govt has decided to implement the Omanisation policy which calls for replacing expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

The Hindu publishes fake news claiming that Railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While The Hindu reported that passengers will have to pay Rs 50 extra for special trains, actually state govts are paying for the trains
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for flypast by Indian Air Force to show gratitude for healthcare workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal government has not approved the request to allow Indian Air force aircraft to fly over two Kolkata hospitals. The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.
Read more

Connect with us

222,395FansLike
313,966FollowersFollow
228,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com