Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Home News Reports Christian missionaries use money to carry out large scale conversions in Andhra Pradesh, admits...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Christian missionaries use money to carry out large scale conversions in Andhra Pradesh, admits YSRCP MP Raghu Ramkrishna Raju

He also defended the rampant religious conversions in the state by claiming that such proselytisation was prevalent across the country and was not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
YSRCP MP defends large scale conversions in Andhra Pradesh, claims it happens in other states as well
Christian missionaries use money to carry out large scale conversions in Andhra Pradesh, admits YSRCP MP Raghu Ramkrishna Raju (Representative Image via The Hindu)
69

The YSRCP MP Raghu Ramkrishna Raju made an explosive admission on a debate on Times Now where he admitted that the Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh are using money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state.

Raju asserted that the religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh were not a recent phenomenon after Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office of Chief Minister but that they continued to happen extensively across the state even before he became the chief minister. He also defended the rampant religious conversions in the state by claiming that such proselytisation was prevalent across the country and was not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone.

“Conversions are happening at many places in the country. It is the money power of the Christian missionaries that they are pumping in money from abroad to carry out their proselytising activities and strengthening their religion. This is happening throughout the country, what are we supposed to do?” said Raju while adding, “India is a secular country and we cannot stop what is happening.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Raju further said, “In the night these folks(Christian missionaries) go about colonies and areas and preach their religion to the residents in a bid to get them converted. We cannot stop them. It is happening everywhere.” However, the MP added that the Andhra Pradesh state government is not supporting these conversions.

The debate was concerning the recent proposal put forth by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) that manages India’s richest temple Tirumala in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, to auction as many as 50 immovable properties of the temple located in different states, creating a furore across the country and triggering protests from opposition parties and Hindu groups.

Andhra Government accused of encouraging conversion to Christianity

Last year, a damning report published in the Sunday Guardian held that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh was anti-Hindu and provided freebies to people to convert into Christianity. Experts raised their concerns regarding the spree of freebies doled out to the Christian communities by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government. The freebies were not only causing a loss of public money, but these appeasement schemes are also aimed at encouraging ordinary Andhra citizens to convert, reported Sunday Guardian. 

According to the report, the rampant conversion drives in Andhra Pradesh had become a serious issue in the state, which may even take a violent turn if not stopped. The opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh right-wing activists have been accusing YS Jagan Reddy, a Christian that ever since he became the Chief Minister of Andhra, he has spent a huge amount on the Christian community services, with an eye on encouraging conversion activities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsandhra pradesh christian missionaries,

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra crisis: Health workers Mumbai’s KEM hospital go on a strike, corpses in body bags seen lying in the corridors

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, videos of the KEM hospital showing dead bodies of corona patients lying unattended among with those undergoing treatment had gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi declares Lockdown a failure in containing Coronavirus, then criticises Modi government for lifting it

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the nationwide lockdown was supposed to eradicate the Coronavirus infection in the country, but that didn’t happen
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionaries use money to carry out large scale conversions in Andhra Pradesh, admits YSRCP MP Raghu Ramkrishna Raju

OpIndia Staff -
Ever since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, he has been accused of promoting activities that encourage conversions into Christianity
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Government stalls the auction of 50 properties owned by Tirupati Tirumala Temple board

OpIndia Staff -
The State Government had asked Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) to reconsider their decision in light of the sentiments of the devotees.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Dainik Bhaskar’s report on deaths due to lack of food and water on Shramik Express misleading, Indian Railways reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Railways today called out the Dainik Bhaskar report which claimed that Shramik Express trains run by the Railways were were delayed by a week because of which as many as seven people lost their lives.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Tanker operators say AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal collected bribes up to Rs 60 lakhs a month

OpIndia Staff -
The accusations of graft against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal came to light after a water tanker owner, Dr Rajendra Singh, committed suicide alleging harassment for payment from the AAP MLA and his aide Kapil Nagar
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more

Connect with us

228,106FansLike
350,333FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com