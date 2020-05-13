Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home Economy and Finance Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: FM Sitharaman announces economic relief packages, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: FM Sitharaman announces economic relief packages, MSMEs to get collateral-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to be taken by the government to alleviate the financial concerns faced by the MSME sector.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
MSMEs to get collateral free loans under the
Representative Image9Source: DNA India)
107

Giving details about PM Modi’s announced “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” package worth Rs 20 lakh crores to restart the economy following the coronavirus induced lockdown, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to be taken by the government to alleviate the financial concerns faced by the MSME sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that MSMEs will get collateral-free loans for MSME up to Rs 3 lakh crores with 4 years tenor. 100 per cent of the credit guarantee will be provided by the government to the banks and NBFCs on principal and interest. The scheme can be availed by the MSMEs till October 31, 2020. She said that this will enable 45 lakh MSME units to resume business and safeguard jobs.

Sitharaman further added that for the stressed MSMEs, Rs 20,000 crore liquidity will be earmarked by the government to benefit around 2 lakh MSMEs. Stressed and NPA MSMEs will be eligible for this facility. The government will provide a cover of Rs 4000 crore to CGTMSE which in turn will extend partial credit guarantee support to the banks.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Furthermore, the finance minister also declared that the capital of Rs 50,000 crores will be infused in MSMEs for their expansion through Fund of Funds and will be operated through a mother fund and few daughter funds. She added that this move will bolster MSMEs and help them in their size and capacity expansion. This measure will help MSMEs to get listed on the main board of Stock Exchanges, Ms Sitharaman asserted.

Besides, MSME gets a revision and the investment limit has been revised upwards and additional criteria of turnover is also being introduced. Manufacturing and Services sectors which were hitherto differentiated have been clubbed as per the revised definition.

As per the new definition, MSMEs with the investment and turnover less than Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crores respectively will be categorised under Micro MSMEs. Small MSMEs will have the investment and turnover threshold of Rs 10 crores and Rs 50 crores respectively and the Medium MSMEs will have investment and turnover limit of Rs 20 crores and Rs 100 crores respectively.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssitharaman pess briefing, sitharaman msmes, sitharaman atmanirbhar bharat abhiyan, atmanirbhar bharat abhiyan package details, msme definition, msme revised definition

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com