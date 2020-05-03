The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Bhim Army district president Upkar Bawra for assaulting a medical staff at district hospital in Muzzaffarnagar on Thursday. According to the reports, the brutal incident took place at the district hospital of Muzaffarnagar after Bawra picked up an argument over medical aid for people who had come from the Purkaji area in the district.

A complaint was registered against Bawra by the medical staff of the hospital. He was arrested on Saturday and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

The case has been booked under IPC section 269 – negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, Section 323 – punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 504 – intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and Section 506 – punishment for criminal intimidation.

Bawra on bail currently

Reportedly, Bawra was earlier jailed and later slapped with the NSA in connection with the violence on 2 April 2018. He is currently out on bail.

Anil Kaparwan, the SHO of Nagar-Kotwali police station, confirmed that the Bhim Army leader had been arrested and sent to jail.