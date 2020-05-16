Saturday, May 16, 2020
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover remote-controlled IEDs placed by Maoists for the first time

District SP (Dantewada) Abhishek Pallava informed that it was for the 'first time' that the left-wing extremists had used remote-controlled IEDs in the region

OpIndia Staff

4 IEDs, petrol bombs planted by Maoists recovered in Chhattisgarh
Recovered IEDs (left), Maoists (right)
A team of reserve guards, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) and Special Task Forces (STF) have reportedly unearthed 4 remote-controlled IEDs (Improvised explosive devices) in the Maoist-hit area of Dantewada in Bastar zone of Chhattisgarh. Besides, several petrol bombs were also recovered by the forces.

District SP (Dantewada) Abhishek Pallava informed that it was for the ‘first time’ that the left-wing extremists had used remote-controlled IEDs in the region. The operation was undertaken by a team of over 300 security personnel who were at the site, safeguarding road work construction. On being suspicious of 3-4 individuals wandering around in the civilian dress, they conducted a search operation and uncovered 4 IEDs weighing about 4 to 5 kgs.

Moreover, the IEDs were connected to an antenna, located on a tree, and 12 Volt batteries. Petrol bombs were also discovered in the vicinity of the IEDs. All these explosives, used in combination, could have caused serious damage to the security forces. “We averted a major mishap tracing these remote-controlled IEDs with the troopers remaining much vigilant on the ground”, Pallava was quoted as saying. The site of tracing of the explosive, Dantewada, is roughly 450 km away from Raipur.

Naxals neutralised in encounter

On May 8, four Naxal terrorists including two women, who all carried rewards on their heads, were killed in an operation in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. The police also informed that one police officer who got bullet injuries succumbed to the injuries. The police stated that the killing was a huge success for the police as all of them were wanted and active on the Chattisgarh-Maharashtra border. Police managed to eliminate all of them.

