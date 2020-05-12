Although the Delhi Government has claimed a total of 73 Coronavirus deaths in the State, yet an ITO Kabristan dedicated to deceased Coronavirus patients has witnessed 96 burials so far, reported AajTak.

In a video uploaded by the news channel, health officials could be seen burying the body of a deceased in accordance with Coronavirus protocols. Covered in PPE overalls, the health workers ensured compliance with all safety measures while performing the last rites of the deceased. A JCB machine was even employed to dig the pit for the burial.

According to the ground reporter Milan Sharma, cemetery records state that the said burial marked the 96th case of burial of a Coronavirus patient at the ITO Kabristan that is spread over 5 bighas or 1-acre land and dedicated to performing the last rites of such infected people. As such, there is a mismatch between the Delhi Government data and the actual number of deaths caused in the State due to the Chinese virus. It must be reiterated that the ITO cemetery is just one of the several burial grounds in the State.

Charges of Data Manipulation

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, Dainik Bhaskar reported that while the Delhi Government had claimed only 68 Coronavirus deaths till May 2, cremations and burials conducted in accordance with Coronavirus protocols, exceeded a whopping 300. The Chairman of the Standing Committee of North MCD, Jayprakash JP accused the Delhi Government of playing politics over the issue and forging the data. Moreover, the actual number of deaths at hospitals in Delhi also contradicted the data provided by the Delhi Government.