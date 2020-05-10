Sunday, May 10, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Cremations and burials according to Coronavirus protocol and COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in Delhi far exceed state govt’s numbers: Report

While the Delhi Government has claimed that only 68 people have died till Saturday, cremations, and burials conducted in accordance with Coronavirus protocols was 314

OpIndia Staff

Delhi Government data contradicts reality over Coronavirus deaths: Report
There is a mismatch between the data provided by the Delhi Government and the actual number of Coronavirus deaths, reported Dainik Bhaskar. While the Government has claimed that only 68 people have died till Saturday, cremations, and burials conducted in accordance with Coronavirus protocols, exceed a whopping 300.

Patient Deaths

Following the death of a Coronavirus patient, the last rites are performed according to the guidelines issued by the Central Government. According to the report, a total of 314 last rites according to Coronavirus protocol has taken place in Delhi so far. Among them, 225 were Hindu patients, cremation of whom was conducted at Nigam Bodh (153) and Punjabi Bagh (72).

The number of Muslims who were buried until at the ITO Kabristan until Saturday in accordance with the Coronavirus protocol stood at 89. As per the report, 3 Muslims were buried on Saturday itself. The same was confirmed by the Secretary of the Administrative Committee, Hazi Faizuddin. He further informed that the hospital authorities call the Kabristan authorities in advance before bringing the corpse of an infected patient. As such, the workers at the morgue stay prepared.

The same was confirmed by the Chairman of Standing Committee of North MCD, Jayprakash JP. He also informed that MCD is in possession of all such documents. JP also accused the Delhi Government of playing politics over the issue and forging the data. “They must tell the reality to the world and make people aware”, he emphasised.

South MCD Chairman (Standing Committee), Bhupendra Gupta said, “We cremate patients using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) after Coronavirus patients are brought here to perform their last rites.” He said that the 72 cremations were conducted at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium following all the procedure prescribed for COVID-19 patients.

Charges of Data Manipulation

Not only the numbers of Coronavirus funerals don’t match with official death numbers of the Delhi, the number of deaths at hospitals in Delhi also does not match with the same. According to the report, 18 people had died at AIIMS while 52 people have died at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital coronavirus. The Medical Superintendent of the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital informed that 52 Coronavirus patients have died in the hospital, while around 528 Coronavirus positive patients are admitted to their hospital. On the other hand, 3 people had died at the AIIMS Jhajjar centre, and 15 people had expired at the AIIMS trauma centre.

Allegations of data manipulation over Coronavirus deaths have also surfaced at the Lady Hardinge hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi hospital. Sources told Dainik Bhaskar that 47 people have died at Lok Nayak Hospital, 6 people at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital, and 3 people died at Lady Hardinge and Lok Nayak (47). But, the health bulletin of the Delhi Government had cited different numbers. It has claimed only 26 deaths at Lok Nayak hospital, 5 at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, and 0 at Lady Hardinge.

‘No Foul Play’, claims Delhi Government

The Apollo Hospital had, however, ruled out any discrepancies in data. It said that the government’s data matched with their records of 8 Coronavirus deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “Statistics can’ be hidden. The hospitals have to provide information about Coronvirus patients and their deaths to the State Government. The same is communicated to the Centre.”

Allegations of Coverup against West Bengal Government

The West Bengal Government has been accused of concealing the data on total Coronavirus cases. Highlighting the lack of transparency and vicious attempts to downplay the outbreak of the Chinese virus in the State, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had earlier emphasised on the need for consistent reporting and daily surveillance of patients in hotspots.

IMCT also pointed out the discrepancy in data released by the State Government about the status of the pandemic in the State. At one time, the West Bengal Government put the number of infected patients at 744. However, it stated the figure of 931 infected patients while briefing the Union Health Ministry on the same day.

