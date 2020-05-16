US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will send a lot of ventilators to India.

#WATCH “We are sending a lot of ventilators to India, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators” says US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/pnvx3C1D3r — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi and we have a tremendous supply of ventilators,” he said.

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

He even tweeted late last night that the United States stands with India and PM Narendra Modi during this pandemic. “We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” he tweeted.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Responding to the same, PM Modi said that the pandemic is being collectively fought by us and it is important for nations to work together.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.



This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19.



More power to 🇮🇳 – 🇺🇸 friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

India stood by the US

“More power to India United States friendship!” PM Modi said.

Ever since the Chinese pandemic coronavirus began to spread across the United States, US President Donald Trump has been advocating the use of the drug and had presented hydroxychloroquine as a “game-changer” even though his health advisers had voiced uncertainty about its efficacy against novel coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus. India is the biggest producer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that is in much demand for the potential use in helping treat patients of the novel coronavirus.

Soon, India had banned export of hydroxychloroquine. However, in April this year, hours after India banned the export, US President Donald Trump sought PM Modi’s help allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country. After requests from several nations, India had finally announced that it will relax the blanket ban and will allow export of specific consignments on a case-to-case basis to certain nations.