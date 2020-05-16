Saturday, May 16, 2020
United States stands with India, US President Donald Trump announces that America will donate ventilators to India and together ‘beat the invisible enemy’

In April this year, as largest manufacturer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine, which has been pegged as possible cure for coronavirus, India had agreed export of the drug to US and other countries struggling with the Chinese pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

US stands by India. President Donald Trump announces that America will donate ventilators to India amid coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will send a lot of ventilators to India.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi and we have a tremendous supply of ventilators,” he said.

He even tweeted late last night that the United States stands with India and PM Narendra Modi during this pandemic. “We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” he tweeted.

Responding to the same, PM Modi said that the pandemic is being collectively fought by us and it is important for nations to work together.

“More power to India United States friendship!” PM Modi said.

India stood by the US

Ever since the Chinese pandemic coronavirus began to spread across the United States, US President Donald Trump has been advocating the use of the drug and had presented hydroxychloroquine as a “game-changer” even though his health advisers had voiced uncertainty about its efficacy against novel coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus. India is the biggest producer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that is in much demand for the potential use in helping treat patients of the novel coronavirus. 

Soon, India had banned export of hydroxychloroquine. However, in April this year, hours after India banned the export, US President Donald Trump sought PM Modi’s help allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country. After requests from several nations, India had finally announced that it will relax the blanket ban and will allow export of specific consignments on a case-to-case basis to certain nations.

