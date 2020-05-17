As India continues to fight the Chinese pandemic grave coronavirus crisis, new data reveals that India has shown some signs of improvement with regards to limiting the growth of coronavirus cases in the country as there is a decline in the rate of growth of new cases. The expert suggests that India is now in the early stages of recovery and can begin to flatten the coronavirus curve in the near future.

According to the average data analysed for states with regards to the confirmed coronavirus cases, there is an improvement in the ‘doubling rate’. According to the data shared by Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, the coronavirus cases in India has managed to slow its doubling rate even further to 23 days from the previous 19 days as the total cases cross the 90,000-mark in the country.

According to Prof Shamika, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 90,927 and the active cases of the virus are growing at 3.1% per cent, with the doubling rate at 23 days. In the previous data, Prof Ravi had released, she had suggested that the coronavirus cases was growing at a 3.6 per cent, with the doubling rate at 19 days. The doubling rate on April 30 was 11 days.

The new data suggests that India is seeing an improvement in the overall situation with regards to coronavirus crisis in the country.

Recovery rate is good in most of the states

According to Prof Shamika Ravi, in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha the infection prevalence is rising and in states like Kerala, the coronavirus cases have started to rise after reaching an all-time low of the number of new infections in the state, which is a sign of worry.

The states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are showing signs of recovery. West Bengal, Gujarat has seen a higher number of deaths as per the data provided by Shamika Ravi. Prof Shamika Ravi stated that India was in its early stage of flattening the coronavirus curve.

The states like Kerala, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh have seen a rise in the number of cases compared to last one week. All these states have seen more cases reported this week in relative to one week before, according to the data provided by Prof Shamika Ravi.

Similarly, states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Haryana has seen less number of cases in this week compared to last week.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu major contributors to the fresh cases

According to the data published by Prof Shamika Ravi, the states which are contributing to the rising cases in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi in increasing order of cases. Prof Shamika Ravi suggested that the only way to reduce new cases is aggressive and contact tracing.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 90,927, including 53,553 active cases. While 2,872 deaths have been reported overall, around 34,224 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 30,706 and 10,585 cases respectively.