Maharashtra: Cops assaulted by locals in Mumbra and Antop Hill

On Thursday night, three police officers were reportedly attacked by 10 people at Antop Hill in Mumbai, Maharashtra while trying to enforce the lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. In another incident of assault, cops were attacked in Mumbra, following an argument with the locals over lockdown restrictions.

The Maharashtra police had earlier revealed that 218 cases of attack on Maharashtra police personnel had been registered in the State and a total of 770 accused have been apprehended so far. The attacks on police have increased at a time when they are working tirelessly to ensure public safety, amidst the pandemic.

#Breaking | Cops attacked in Mumbra & Mumbai by lockdown violators when confronted.



Aruneel with details. pic.twitter.com/DcZxbvDBag — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 15, 2020

1000+ Cops in Maharashtra test Covid-19 positive

On Thursday, the Maharashtra police had informed that 1001 police personnel had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. While there are 851 active cases of the deadly disease, around 142 cops have recovered from the Chinese virus. 8 deaths of police personnel have been reported so far in the State.

1001 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 in the state, of which 851 are active cases, 142 recovered & 8 deaths. There have been 218 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 770 accused have been arrested for the same: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/eiK1kEjLwc — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As of April 14, the Chinese virus has infected 27,524 people and has claimed 1000 lives. Earlier, the Maharashtra chief minister today asked the district heads to follow the Goa model of surveying house-to-house and treating all the suspected COVID-19 patients.

Making it amply clear that there are no plans in the offing to relax the lockdown restrictions and opening up of district borders, Thackeray asked the district authorities over video conferencing on Tuesday to submit their plans to the Centre on how they intend to ease restrictions during Lockdown 4.0 by Friday.