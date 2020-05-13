Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to...
News Reports
Updated:

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

The "Worli Model" was hardsell by Shiv Sena members, including Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who lavished praises on the model for supposedly containing the infection

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Uddhav Thackeray asks district authorities to follow the Goa pattern to contain coronavirus spread
Uddhav Thackeray(Source: The Hindu)
265

In what appears as a tacit acknowledgement by Uddhav Thackeray that the aggressively promoted “Worli Model” was nothing but a PR campaign gone awry, the Maharashtra chief minister today asked the district heads to follow the Goa model of surveying house-to-house and treating all the suspected COVID-19 patients.

Making it amply clear that there are no plans in the offing to relax the lockdown restrictions and opening up of district borders, Thackeray asked the district authorities over video conferencing on Tuesday to submit their plans to the centre on how they intend to ease restrictions during Lockdown 4.0 by Friday. He also asked them to focus their efforts on containment zones and take preventive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to an official privy to the instructions issued by Thackeray, district authorities in Maharashtra have been asked by the chief minister to imitate the pattern adopted by Goa and initiate house-to-house surveys to inspect for symptoms of coronavirus along with other monsoon-related diseases to prevent the illness.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Besides, Thackeray added that even when the lockdown restrictions are relaxed in the impending future, the district boundaries will remain sealed, citing the massive movement of migrant labourers. While evaluating the situation of the Green, Orange and Red zones in Maharashtra, Thackeray instructed district collectors and divisional commissioners to assess if the mass departure of migrants in their districts had led to a shortage of manpower, and fill it with locals.

While the Shiv Sena supremo advised the district authorities to follow the Goa model in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in their regions, it is worth noting that he has asked to follow a model from a state which has only registered 7 cases till date. Maharashtra, on the other hand, has been leading the tally of the states with the highest number of coronavirus infection and has today reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, taking state caseloads to 25,922 and mortalities to 975.

Maharashtra’s total cases account for a staggering 33 per cent of India’s total coronavirus cases. On the flip side, Goa had declared itself coronavirus-free after all the 7 patients in the state had recovered from the contagion. By drawing a preposterous parallel with the Goa’s model, Maharashtra chief minister has betrayed his poor grasp of the situation, presumably leading to the crisis that Maharashtra finds itself in.

The sham of “Worli Model”

Of late, an attempt was being made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra to tout the Worli Koliwada Model as a perfect example of the containment zone in the country to cover up its apparent shortfalls in dealing with the raging coronavirus crisis in the state.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A five-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by an additional secretary, Manoj Joshi, was on a two-day visit in Mumbai on April 21 to assess the state’s preparedness in battling the coronavirus outbreak. However, as the IMCT visit in Mumbai was about to conclude, a spurious report was published in the Times of India claiming that the IMCT team which was in the city to review the state’s readiness in fighting the spread of the coronavirus “felt” that Worli Koliwada can be a perfect model for the rest of the country in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The article published in the Times of India cited a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to claim that additional secretary Manoj Joshi hailed the Worli Koliwada model as the best example of the coronavirus-free zone in the country, asserting that the model is worth replicating in other areas to break the virus chain. It was overzealously shared by Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who claimed that Maharashtra’s handling of the crisis has been outstanding and worth emulating.

But when OpIndia had spoken to a few officials about Mr Joshi’s supposed praises for the model, they denied the knowledge of any such model existing and expressed apprehensions that Joshi could have been misquoted. While our attempts to reach Mr Joshi had failed, sources had claimed that Times Of India had misquoted the official, presumably, due to the press release by the state government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com