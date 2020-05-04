The coronavirus pandemic in Kerala appears to be on the wane as the state reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 for two days on the trot. On Sunday too, there had been no fresh cases of coronavirus registered in the state which was once considered a hotbed of infections.

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 499 including 34 active cases: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/1ru5TFEW5t — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

In his press briefing on Monday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that his state has not reported any new positive COVID-19 case today. He also added that the total number of infected people in Kerala is 499 while those recovered stands at 462. There are 34 active cases in the state and so far 3 people have died from the COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update | May 4



No new cases.

61 recoveries.

Active cases down at 34.



📍No new hotspots

👥21,724 under observation

🧪 33,010 samples tested; 32,315 -ve

🔎 2431 samples covered sentinel surveillance pic.twitter.com/2WgdFjc2Z5 — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 4, 2020

As of Monday, 21,724 people in the state were kept under observation, out of which 388 were in isolation wards of various hospitals. The state had recently added 4 more regions in the list of hotspots, taking the total tally to 84. Out of 33,010 samples tested in Kerala, 32,315 have turned out negative.

5th day of no new infection reported in Kerala

From once being a breeding ground of the deadly coronavirus, Kerala made a dramatic turnaround and blunted the spread of the contagion which appeared to surge at an alarming rate. In all, May 4 became the 5th day when no new infection was reported. Before May 3 and 4, the state had not registered a single new infection on May 1, 2020. However, the following day, i.e May 2, Saturday, one person tested positive for the disease. Earlier, it was on March 17 and March 18 that no fresh cases were reported from the South Indian state.