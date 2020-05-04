Monday, May 4, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus outbreak: No fresh cases in Kerala for two days in a row, active...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus outbreak: No fresh cases in Kerala for two days in a row, active cases down to 34

Vijayan added that the total number of infected people in Kerala is 499 while those recovered stands at 462. There are 34 active cases in the state and so far 3 people have died from the COVID-19.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kerala reports no new infection for two days in a row
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, image courtesy: New Indian Express
7

The coronavirus pandemic in Kerala appears to be on the wane as the state reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 for two days on the trot. On Sunday too, there had been no fresh cases of coronavirus registered in the state which was once considered a hotbed of infections.

In his press briefing on Monday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that his state has not reported any new positive COVID-19 case today. He also added that the total number of infected people in Kerala is 499 while those recovered stands at 462. There are 34 active cases in the state and so far 3 people have died from the COVID-19.

As of Monday, 21,724 people in the state were kept under observation, out of which 388 were in isolation wards of various hospitals. The state had recently added 4 more regions in the list of hotspots, taking the total tally to 84. Out of 33,010 samples tested in Kerala, 32,315 have turned out negative.

5th day of no new infection reported in Kerala

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

From once being a breeding ground of the deadly coronavirus, Kerala made a dramatic turnaround and blunted the spread of the contagion which appeared to surge at an alarming rate. In all, May 4 became the 5th day when no new infection was reported. Before May 3 and 4, the state had not registered a single new infection on May 1, 2020. However, the following day, i.e May 2, Saturday, one person tested positive for the disease. Earlier, it was on March 17 and March 18 that no fresh cases were reported from the South Indian state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus testing, coronavirus kerala

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: No fresh cases in Kerala for two days in a row, active cases down to 34

OpIndia Staff -
As of Monday, 21,724 people in the state were kept under observation, out of which 388 were in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: India okays trials for Remdesivir which was previously used for Ebola, procures 1,000 dosage

Dibakar Dutta -
Remdesivir is a drug manufactured in 2014 by a US based biotechnology firm Gilead Sciences as a cure for Ebola.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Only Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra governments made the migrant workers pay for the railway tickets: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, which earlier today claimed to bear the costs of railway tickets of migrants, is in the government in Maharashtra and Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Meet SinghaBahini: A Hindu organisation that has been providing ration to families in distress across numerous districts in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
SinghaBahini is mainly providing raw rations such as rice, dal and flour. In some areas, they have also provided cooked food.
Read more
News Reports

Migrant workers in Mumbai shelling out Rs 200 each for getting a health certificate deemed essential for their travel to respective states: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi had declared that the Congress party will bear the non-existent fares charged by central government from migrant workers.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred in Handwara encounter, got married just few months back

OpIndia Staff -
Major Anuj Sood's father says his son made a supreme sacrifice. Major Sood along with four other security personnel were martyred in Handwara encounter.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for flypast by Indian Air Force to show gratitude for healthcare workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal government has not approved the request to allow Indian Air force aircraft to fly over two Kolkata hospitals. The hospitals are the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.
Read more
News Reports

The Hindu publishes fake news claiming that Railways is charging extra money from stranded migrants to travel in special trains: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While The Hindu reported that passengers will have to pay Rs 50 extra for special trains, actually state govts are paying for the trains
Read more
News Reports

India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had 'permitted' conducting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan area.
Read more

Connect with us

222,512FansLike
315,457FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com