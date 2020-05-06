Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Delhi Police cyber cell team visits Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafar-ul-Islam’s house, carries out searches

Zafarul Islam has been booked for sedition. He has hailed radical preacher Zakir Naik and celebrated hounding of Hindus in UAE.

OpIndia Staff

Police visits house of Delhi Minorities Panel chief Zafarul Islam (image courtesy @iyervval on Twitter)
Delhi Police cyber cell team has reached Delhi Minorities Panel chief Zafar-ul-Islam’s residence in Delhi to carry out searches. Zafarul Islam has been booked for sedition. He has hailed radical preacher Zakir Naik and celebrated hounding of Hindus in UAE.

The Hateful Comments by Zafarul Islam

Earlier, Islam shared a provocative post on Facebook to thank Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”. Shockingly, the Delhi Minority Commission chairman hailed notorious radical Islamist and terror sympathiser Zakir Naik in his post as he claimed people like Naik are respectful household names in the Arab region and Muslim world. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he added.

The Apology by Zafarul Islam

On May 1, Islam tendered an apology, saying that his tweet was “ill-timed” and “insensitive” in light of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. While apologising, he claimed that the matter was blown “out of proportion. Zafarul Islam further accused the media of fabricating and distorting hi statements. He added that the would continue to defend India on crucial issues as doing otherwise would be against the Constitution and his religious beliefs.

However, he said that he had apologised for the tweet only because the timing of the tweet was incorrect, given that there is a pandemic underway but he does not see anything wrong with the comments themselves. He said that he stands by his words and convictions.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
