Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Delhi Minority Commission chief says Hindus will face an ‘avalanche’ if Indian Muslims complain to their friends in the Arab world

The Kuwait government, through their ambassador in India Jassem Al-Najem, have clarified that they respect the UN charter of non-interference in other countries’ affairs and respecting the sovereignty of nations.

Delhi Minority Commission chief threatens Indian Hindus by hailing the 'goodwill' Muslims enjoy in the Arab world
Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zafarulah Islam Khan/ Image Source: Frontline
Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Tuesday indulged in blatant provocation against Hindus of the country after he threatened with an ‘avalanche’ by the Muslims of the country.

Islam Khan, took to Facebook, to share a provocative post to thank Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”.

In his post, Khan went on to assert that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world for their services over centuries to Islamic causes. His post comes amidst reports that Kuwait had expressed concern regarding the alleged atrocities against Muslims in the country amidst coronavirus outbreak.

AAP leader hails radical Islamist Zakir Naik

Shockingly, the Delhi Minority Commission chairman hailed notorious radical Islamist and terror sympathiser Zakir Naik in his post as he claimed people like Naik are respectful household names in the Arab region and Muslim world.

He claimed that Indian Muslims like hah Waliullah Dehlavi, Iqbal, Abul Hasan Nadwi, Wahiduddin Khan, Zakit Naik earned respect for their in the Arab world.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he added.

Kuwait ambassador’s statement

Recently, an old statement by the Secretary-General of Kuwait cabinet had gone viral on social media, where the Secretary-General had parroted Pakistan’s favourite lines about Muslims being persecuted in India.

However, the Kuwait government, through their ambassador in India Jassem Al-Najem, have clarified that they respect the UN charter of non-interference in other countries’ affairs and respecting the sovereignty of nations. The Kuwaiti ambassador had also highlighted the current cooperation between the two nations.

Recently, upon request from the Kuwaiti government, India had deployed a Rapid Response Team to assist in their fight against coronavirus. For two weeks, the Indian RRT had rendered emergency medical assistance in testing and treatment of coronavirus patients to Kuwaiti professionals.

Anti-India propaganda in Arab world

The Hinduphobic comments of Zafarul Islam come on the heels of several reports that some section in Kuwait has raised their voice against the alleged persecution of Muslims in India amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It is pertinent to note that just yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that the government of Kuwait does not support interference in India’s internal matters and deeply respects the friendly relations between the two countries.

Last week, after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, had urged the Indian government to take “urgent steps” to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community. However, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had asserted that Muslims are prosperous in the country and those trying to ‘vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends’.

Soon after, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar had officially stated that they do not support the anti-India propaganda currency going on by ‘foreign-sponsored social media handles and posts’.

It was recently found that many Pakistani nationals have been impersonating Arab elites on social media to share controversial statements against India in order to create discord between the nations and to dox Indians working in Gulf nations.

BJP hits back

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli has hit out at Zafarul Islam Khan for “inviting” foreign countries to interfere in India’s internal affairs and questioned the Delhi government’s stand on his comments.

Nalin Kohli also slammed the Delhi minorities panel chief for mentioning the name of Zakir Naik among honourable Indian Muslims.

