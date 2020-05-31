Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Home Media Chinese state media can't hide their glee as various cities in America go up...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Chinese state media can’t hide their glee as various cities in America go up in flames in riots and lootings

The Global Times had on Friday reported that even Chinese netizens had referred to the rioting in the United States as a 'beautiful sight'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Global Times expressing glee over US riots (image courtesy: screenshot of the article published by Chinese state media)
129

Chinese state media ‘Global Times’, the English-language people of Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, on Saturday expressed glee at the rioting and looting in the United States after African-American man George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week. Taking a dig at the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remark on Hong Kong demonstrations where she referred to the protests as a ‘beautiful sight’, Hu Xijin, the nationalist editor Global Times said, “US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once called the violent protests in Hong Kong “a beautiful sight to behold.” Now, the “beautiful sight” is extending from Hong Kong to over a dozen US states. US politicians now can enjoy this sight from their own windows.”

He further questioned the US administration whether the Chinese government and National People’s Congress issue a statement to support the protests by African-Americans and the grassroots of US society. “If China does not support the protests in the US, how could the latter keep playing its Hong Kong card? After all, US President Donald Trump just announced Friday to impose sanctions against China over Hong Kong affairs,” he wrote.

The Global Times had on Friday reported that even Chinese netizens had referred to the rioting in the United States as a ‘beautiful sight’. As claimed by the CCP’s mouthpiece, one of the Chinese netizens even mocked the Hong Kong protestors by comparing China and US law and order situation by sarcastically asking the Hong Kong protestors to “take a better look at the country you are begging for help”.

Global Times claims that one of the Chinese netizen also aped the five demands of Hong Kong protestors and listed out what Minnesota citizens should demand from the US administration. “Five demands from Minnesota: release US citizens arrested during the protests; establish a supervision team to investigate US police; disband US ‘black cops;’ abolish US law on national security and the US presidential election system,” Global Times claimed.

George Floyd protests in the US

46-year-old African American George Floyd died after being pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes even as he pleaded that he can’t breathe. Soon after, widespread protests erupted which soon turned violent. On Saturday, the protests escalated nationwide which led to many cities to impose curfew. Demonstrators in Philadelphia also tried to topple a statue while they shut down highway traffic in Miami. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump urged Minnesota officials to get tough on protestors and even offered military support to control the situation.

Hong Kong protests

Until 1997, Hong Kong was ruled by the British as a colony but returned to China under the ‘One nation, two systems’ arrangement. In April 2019, the extradition bill was introduced which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China under certain circumstances. Opponents feared that this may expose Hong Kong residents to unfair trial and violent treatment and could be used to target activists and journalists.

In June 2019, protests erupted across Hong Kong against the plans to allow extradition to mainland China as critics feared that this could undermine Hong Kong’s judicial independence and endanger lives of those who dissent. The bill has been shelved, however, the protests took a pro-democracy shape with people demanding investigations for alleged police cruelty.

The protests turned violent where protestors fought officers with poles, petrol bombs and other projectiles. Police also shot a protestor and another man was set on fire by anti-government protestors.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsgeorge floyd death, minnesota riots, minneapolis riots, black lives matter

Latest News

Media

Chinese state media can’t hide their glee as various cities in America go up in flames in riots and lootings

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media 'Global Times', the English-language people of Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, on Saturday expressed glee at the rioting and looting in the United States after African-American man George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Unelected people think they can impose their will on the government through courts: Harish Salve

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that one may not agree with the judgment of the court but saying that the court does not stands with the people is wrong.
Read more
News Reports

India emerges as fifth-largest hydropower producer in the world overtaking Japan

OpIndia Staff -
As per International Hydropower Association, India has a total installed base at 50 Gigawatt after Canada, the US, Brazil, and China.
Read more
News Reports

UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma orders to close all drains opening in Yamuna river till February

OpIndia Staff -
Expressing concern over the situation of Yamuna, UP power minister ordered to close all drains opening in the river till February
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Entertainment

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Twitter and Instagram after being criticised for ridiculous post insinuating locust attack is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving criticism for her insensitive post.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Scroll asked OpIndia about Islamists targeting our ad revenues, and here is our response

Nupur J Sharma -
A Twitter handle of an organisation called 'Stop Funding Hate' has taken it upon themselves to counter the supposed 'hate speech' that was supposedly propagated by OpIndia in one of its articles which spoke about the inherently discriminatory practices in the Halal process
Read more
News Reports

D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and G7 nations to break China’s monopoly on 5G technology

OpIndia Staff -
The United Kingdom aims to create an alternative suppliers of 5G technology and other technologies to by forming the D10 group
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,873FansLike
356,500FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com