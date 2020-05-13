Thursday, May 14, 2020
Updated:

Growth rate of active coronavirus cases in the country slows down to 4.5%, death rate remains one of the lowest

There is a silver lining to India is that the country continues to perform comparatively better than most countries and the situation does not at the moment look as gloomy as it did some days ago

OpIndia Staff

As India continues to fight against the grave coronavirus crisis, new data reveals that India has slowed down the spread of the pandemic. The latest data indicate that India has been effective at limiting the spread of the virus, however, the continuing deaths and slow recovery rate among the coronavirus patients could stretch country’s battle against the Chinese pandemic.

Professor Shamika Ravi, the senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council, has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media. On Wednesday, she shared several graphical representations of statistical data depicting a welcome turn in the coronavirus growth rate in India.

According to Shamika Ravi, the confirmed active cases in the country are growing at a rate of 4.5%, resulting in the current doubling rate slowing down to 16 days. The doubling rate of infections indicates the number of days it takes for the cases to double in number. Thus, the longer it takes, the better it is.

The active cases in the country is 47,417, according to Johns Hopkins university data.

Image Source: Prof Shamika Ravi

Prof Ravi added that the total cases, which includes the confirmed active cases, recovered and deaths, are growing close to 5.7%, therefore, doubling every 12 days. The total number of total cases in the country is currently at 74,243, which includes 2,412 deaths.

Image Source: Prof Shamika Ravi
Image Source: Prof Shamika Ravi

India’s recovery rate lags behind major countries

The graphs of total confirmed cases, however, when compared with other major countries do not look as good for India as active cases are rising with also increase in deaths. Most of the countries are observing a high recovery rate, but India’s recovery rate lags behind the rest of the countries. The graph clearly indicates that cases are still on the rise in India and we are close to reaching the peak.

On the other hand, the graphs of Italy, Germany, Turkey, Iran, South Korea, Spain and France indicate that they have already well past the peak of the pandemic and are now at a stage of recovery.

Image Source: Prof Shamika Ravi

India has the lowest death rate due to coronavirus

Most importantly, according to the economist Shamika Ravi, the coronavirus death rate per million in May has been lowest in the country with just 1.79 deaths per million people indicating that India has one of the lowest mortality rates due to the coronavirus epidemic.

First world countries such as Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, United Kingdom have suffered a high rate of deaths in their country, as to indicated by the below graph, where at least 400 people have died per million population in France and nearly 770 deaths per million people have occurred in Belgium.

Image Source: Prof Shamika Ravi

Amidst all the data, there is a silver lining to India is that the country continues to perform comparatively better than most countries and the situation does not at the moment look as gloomy as it did some days ago. With strict social distancing and effective management of the health infrastructure, India could soon jump out the coronavirus pandemic.

